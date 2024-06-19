Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr.'s Most Awkward Comments About Their Romance

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. made headlines back in 2018 when they were spotted attending parties and enjoying nights out on the town together. While Trump Jr. was freshly divorced from his then-wife and mother of his five children, Vanessa Haydon, Guilfoyle was already twice divorced as well, having been previously betrothed to politician and eventual California governor Gavin Newsom and businessman Eric Villency, respectively.

Since then, the couple has seemingly enjoyed many wonderful times together. In 2020, Guilfoyle subtly announced they were engaged to be married. "Tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr's birthday. Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny and the love of my life. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you," Guilfoyle penned in a revelatory Instagram post along with a photo of the couple smiling ear to ear while she donned a large and in charge sparkler on her left hand. Alas, the famous fiancees have raised a few eyebrows over the years for their awkward comments about one another, adding to the long list of strange things about Guilfoyle and Trump Jr.'s relationship.