Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr.'s Anniversary Posts Prove They Live On Different Planets
Celebrating an anniversary is a big deal and might involve a romantic dinner or maybe a sappy post for your significant other, proving how strong one's love has gotten over the years. However, for Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, their post did the opposite. Their anniversary dedication toward one another raised eyebrows, as it seems they live on two different planets.
Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. first sparked their romance in 2018, and fast forward six years later, the couple is still going strong. However, their anniversary posts are so different. Sharing a carousel of photos of herself and the political figure, Guilfoyle showed how she really feels about her relationship with Trump Jr., writing a loving caption for him. She said, "Happy anniversary to my sweetheart @DonaldJTrumpJr . You are my best friend and my soulmate," she continued, "Here's to us and our incredibly blessed life we share together. Looking forward to creating new memories and enjoying more adventures together. Love you, Kimberly." Guilfoyle's post for her fiance was all about their love and future, but Trump Jr. had a different approach.
Trump Jr. posted several photos of him and Guilfoyle for the milestone anniversary, but instead of writing a lovey-dovey caption, he highlighted their haters. He wrote, "Happy 6 year anniversary @kimberlyguilfoyle thanks for always being there no matter what the haters are throwing our way. I love you." Trump Jr.'s post was a bit strange and only proved he and Guilfoyle are more different than they seem.
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's social media are on different pages
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. are constantly called out for their differences, from their mismatched looks to their anniversary posts; people think they don't have much in common. The truth about Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle's relationship is that many believe that one of them seems to be more into the other. One glance at their social media is all people need to see how the couple is on different pages, not just because of their latest anniversary post.
Guilfoyle's feed is often filled with photos of Trump Jr., showing off their love. In early April 2024, the former television personality shared a sweet post, much like her anniversary photo with her fiance. Posing with Trump Jr., she wrote, "In each other's corner, taking on life together head-on with determination and dedication. @donaldjtrumpjr." It's not just on an anniversary that Guilfoyle will gush about her fiance, but pretty much any chance she gets. As for Trump Jr, it's the exact opposite.
You have to scroll for a while on Trump Jr.'s feed before getting to another post about Guilfoyle as his social media is filled with criticism about the Democratic Party, specifically Joe Biden. Still, every now and then, Trump Jr. will take time to post about Guilfoyle like he did on Valentine's Day. It just may take a bit more time than if you were on Guilfoyle's feed.