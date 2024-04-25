Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr.'s Anniversary Posts Prove They Live On Different Planets

Celebrating an anniversary is a big deal and might involve a romantic dinner or maybe a sappy post for your significant other, proving how strong one's love has gotten over the years. However, for Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, their post did the opposite. Their anniversary dedication toward one another raised eyebrows, as it seems they live on two different planets.

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. first sparked their romance in 2018, and fast forward six years later, the couple is still going strong. However, their anniversary posts are so different. Sharing a carousel of photos of herself and the political figure, Guilfoyle showed how she really feels about her relationship with Trump Jr., writing a loving caption for him. She said, "Happy anniversary to my sweetheart @DonaldJTrumpJr . You are my best friend and my soulmate," she continued, "Here's to us and our incredibly blessed life we share together. Looking forward to creating new memories and enjoying more adventures together. Love you, Kimberly." Guilfoyle's post for her fiance was all about their love and future, but Trump Jr. had a different approach.

Trump Jr. posted several photos of him and Guilfoyle for the milestone anniversary, but instead of writing a lovey-dovey caption, he highlighted their haters. He wrote, "Happy 6 year anniversary @kimberlyguilfoyle thanks for always being there no matter what the haters are throwing our way. I love you." Trump Jr.'s post was a bit strange and only proved he and Guilfoyle are more different than they seem.