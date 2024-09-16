Don Jr.'s Dinner Date Companion Has Kimberly Guilfoyle's Name On Everyone's Lips

It looks like there's trouble in paradise for Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, especially after Don Jr. was reportedly caught getting cozy with someone who wasn't his fiancée. But instead of the internet roasting him for having a side piece, all eyes (and lips) are on Guilfoyle — and she wasn't even there.

In case you missed it, Don Jr. apparently found himself a new brunch buddy. According to the Daily Mail, on Sunday, September 15, 2024, he was spotted sharing a meal in Palm Beach, but it wasn't Guilfoyle who he was bonding over pancakes with — it was apparently model and socialite Bettina Anderson. Eyewitnesses claim the two were all cozied up, casually kissing like they didn't have a care in the world. "She seemed totally smitten with Don — and he with her," an insider dished to the outlet. "They looked totally relaxed, she wearing a white shirt tied off to show her midriff and wide leg pants, he in shorts and a T-shirt." And while they weren't playing tonsil hockey, it was clear enough that something steamy was brewing. "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other," one witness said, with another claiming that it wasn't a one-time thing. "I guess they're not trying to hide it. They've been seen together all over Palm Beach."

On any regular day, Don Jr. would be taking all the heat. But this time, it's Guilfoyle, despite being nowhere in sight, who's got everyone talking.