Don Jr.'s Dinner Date Companion Has Kimberly Guilfoyle's Name On Everyone's Lips
It looks like there's trouble in paradise for Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, especially after Don Jr. was reportedly caught getting cozy with someone who wasn't his fiancée. But instead of the internet roasting him for having a side piece, all eyes (and lips) are on Guilfoyle — and she wasn't even there.
In case you missed it, Don Jr. apparently found himself a new brunch buddy. According to the Daily Mail, on Sunday, September 15, 2024, he was spotted sharing a meal in Palm Beach, but it wasn't Guilfoyle who he was bonding over pancakes with — it was apparently model and socialite Bettina Anderson. Eyewitnesses claim the two were all cozied up, casually kissing like they didn't have a care in the world. "She seemed totally smitten with Don — and he with her," an insider dished to the outlet. "They looked totally relaxed, she wearing a white shirt tied off to show her midriff and wide leg pants, he in shorts and a T-shirt." And while they weren't playing tonsil hockey, it was clear enough that something steamy was brewing. "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other," one witness said, with another claiming that it wasn't a one-time thing. "I guess they're not trying to hide it. They've been seen together all over Palm Beach."
On any regular day, Don Jr. would be taking all the heat. But this time, it's Guilfoyle, despite being nowhere in sight, who's got everyone talking.
Fans and critics are taking pity on Kimberly
When the rumors broke that Donald Trump Jr. might be cheating on Kimberly Guilfoyle, the internet wasted no time unleashing all their jokes. And of course, Guilfoyle quickly became the punchline of it all. Some say she had it coming, while others claim they saw this mess brewing from a mile away. Don Jr. is no stranger to cheating scandals, after all.
"Like father, like son. Does Kimberly really think Don Jr would be faithful to her? It sure doesn't run in the family with a serial adulterer as his father," one critic on X (formerly Twitter) said, with another chiming in, "Don Meth Jr dumped his wife and kids for Kimberly Gargoyle. Now he's dumped her for a new flame. Junior's a chip off the old Pops." Over on Reddit, Guilfoyle couldn't catch a break, too, with one critic writing, "I mean, it's understandable that anyone would run away from Guilfoyle." But there were also others who think Guilfoyle might be plotting her revenge as we speak. "I would sleep with 1 eye open, Jr. In the few hours you sleep a week. Kimmy doesn't seem like the kinda lady that will just take this," one theorized.
If this rumor has any truth to it, it might explain why Don Jr. and Guilfoyle have been dragging their feet on getting hitched despite getting engaged back in 2020. Could we be gearing up for another Trump split? Your guess is as good as ours!