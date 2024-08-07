Kimberly Guilfoyle's Sudden Lack Of Selfies Doesn't Help Don Jr. Split Rumors

Fans following Kimberly Guilfoyle on Instagram started to notice a pattern in her posts that hinted at a split with Donald Trump Jr. On July 18, 2024 Guilfoyle uploaded a photo carousel from her time speaking at the Republican National Convention, but her political punditry was not of great concern to some followers. "Is she still with Donald jr? He seemed distant to her," an Instagram follower wrote. Oddly, Guilfoyle and Trump Jr.'s realtor decided to declare the couple were not broken up. "[Y]es and they are very happy," Rob Thompson, the realtor who helped the pair close a deal on their home responded.

Ever since that RNC post, Guilfoyle's uploads became increasingly impersonal as she focused more on heavily posting and resharing posts from her potential future father-in-law, Donald Trump. However, during that time, Guilfoyle appeared to desperately try and squash break up rumors by posting a quick gif of her and Donald Jr. hugging to her Instagram Stories on July 24.

Despite the quick Don Jr. post to her Instagram stories, scrolling through her page made it clear Guilfoyle had changed how she posted. She used to frequently upload snaps and selfies alongside her fiancé, but Junior had been absent from her feed since July 12 when Guilfoyle posted pics from a Trump rally. Guilfoyle has since taken to posting memes instead of looks at her personal life. Besides the lack of photos together, fans also pointed out how the couple's wedding engagement could be in trouble.