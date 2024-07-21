Kimberly Guilfoyle And Donald Trump Jr. Aren't Broken Up (According To Their Gossipy Realtor)

Kimberly Guilfoyle's embarrassing skirt tug at the RNC is an example of the many humiliations that would end for her if the former Fox News host would just unhitch her caboose from the Trump train. However, according to a blabby realtor, there's still hope we'll someday get to lay our eyes on Guilfoyle's idea of a wedding gown fit for MAGA royalty. While a recent silent spell seemed to spell trouble for Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr., Rob Thomson of Waterfront Properties and Club Communities shared that the couple is doing just fine.

Perhaps Guilfoyle quieted down for a bit because she was saving her voice for her fiery RNC speech. She channeled a blaring bullhorn while coming close to deifying her future husband's dad. Smoke almost seemed to pour from her generously applied smoky eye makeup as she passionately proclaimed, "I know that God has put an armor of protection over Donald Trump!" Donald Jr. doesn't receive such effusive public praise from his future bride, which could explain why some RNC viewers felt that he looked over it while she was speaking.

On Guilfoyle's Instagram page, one of her followers wrote, "Is she still with Donald jr? He seemed distant to her." This is when Thomson the realtor decided to share his insider info. "Yes and they are very happy," he wrote.