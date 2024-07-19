The Internet Brutally Calls Out Kimberly Guilfoyle's Embarrassing Move Behind Trump At 2024 RNC

Even though the 2024 Republican National Convention was supposed to be all about Donald Trump, it somehow became about his future daughter-in-law, Kimberly Guilfoyle. From her cakey makeup to her inappropriate outfits, the former Fox News personality had a lot of embarrassing moments, but one took the cake, and we haven't even mentioned it yet.

On July 18, 2024, the last night of the RNC, a video of former President Trump went viral. It wasn't because of what the politician was doing, but what was happening behind him. In the clip, a woman in a red dress grabbed the hem of the outfit and hiked up the front, almost showing more than what she probably would have wanted to the camera, before holding it in place. It sounds as confusing, but it kind of looked like the person was scratching themselves. The moment didn't go unnoticed as internet users called out the weird behavior. One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Wtf is going on behind Trump!?" Not only are people questioning what the person was doing, but who it was.

Trump uses his telepathic powers to get Guilfoyle to reenact Access Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/ZpFSMtC5tr — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 19, 2024

Well, after some investigating, it seems it was none other than Guilfoyle hiking up her dress. An Instagram post showed her wearing the same red dress, and if that wasn't enough, the huge rock on her finger was a dead giveaway. Her engagement ring from Donald Trump Jr. was the same one in the viral video. Once people figured out it was Guilfoyle, they let her have it.