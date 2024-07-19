The Internet Brutally Calls Out Kimberly Guilfoyle's Embarrassing Move Behind Trump At 2024 RNC
Even though the 2024 Republican National Convention was supposed to be all about Donald Trump, it somehow became about his future daughter-in-law, Kimberly Guilfoyle. From her cakey makeup to her inappropriate outfits, the former Fox News personality had a lot of embarrassing moments, but one took the cake, and we haven't even mentioned it yet.
On July 18, 2024, the last night of the RNC, a video of former President Trump went viral. It wasn't because of what the politician was doing, but what was happening behind him. In the clip, a woman in a red dress grabbed the hem of the outfit and hiked up the front, almost showing more than what she probably would have wanted to the camera, before holding it in place. It sounds as confusing, but it kind of looked like the person was scratching themselves. The moment didn't go unnoticed as internet users called out the weird behavior. One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Wtf is going on behind Trump!?" Not only are people questioning what the person was doing, but who it was.
Trump uses his telepathic powers to get Guilfoyle to reenact Access Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/ZpFSMtC5tr
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 19, 2024
Well, after some investigating, it seems it was none other than Guilfoyle hiking up her dress. An Instagram post showed her wearing the same red dress, and if that wasn't enough, the huge rock on her finger was a dead giveaway. Her engagement ring from Donald Trump Jr. was the same one in the viral video. Once people figured out it was Guilfoyle, they let her have it.
The internet didn't hold back on Kimberly Guilfoyle
If Kimberly Guilfoyle is hoping that this embarrassing viral moment will pass, well, we have news for her. The internet has taken the video and ran with it, posting brutal jabs about the mortifying moment. One user wrote on X, "Someone has an itch and doesn't realize we all can see. Lol." Another individual gave Guilfoyle some advice for what they believe was an itch. They said in a tweet, "I know everyone was really busy at the RNC but did anyone get Kimberly Guilfoyle some cranberry juice." Post after post, the internet did not hold back on what they thought about Guilfoyle's viral moment.
As we know, this isn't the only embarrassing thing that happened to Guilfoyle at the RNC. Her speech from the final night was also ripped to shreds. In a video of her talking, the former television personality shared, or should we say shouted, "Donald Trump will never stop fighting for you! So, join me in voting for Donald J. Trump for president again!"
People couldn't help but note that Guilfoyle was literally screaming into the mic throughout her speech. One user wrote, "Kimberly Guilfoyle is yelling again. It's very strange. She did the same thing when she spoke at the 2020 convention." Seems like she can't catch a break, as the RNC was filled with nothing but tragic situations for Guilfoyle. Through all these embarrassing moments, however, her dress mishap tops them all.