Kimberly Guilfoyle's Inappropriate Dress For RNC Day 2 Has Even Trump Fans Baffled
The long list of Kimberly Guilfoyle's inappropriate outfits continues to grow. She attended Day 1 of the Republican National Convention and was seated with her fiance Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump, Eric Trump, and J.D. Vance. The former Fox News host spoke about how pleased she was to have Vance on the Republican ticket as the vice president. "I really like him personally. I think he's a good man, a great father," Guilfoyle told NBC News on July 15. Guilfoyle mentioned how important the role of vice president could play following the failed assassination attempt of Donald. Guilfoyle was also slated to speak at the RNC, but it was her outfit on Day 2 that had people talking.
Sharon and I ran into this guy in Milwaukee.
First he claims to be related to Donald Trump.
Then he tells me that he *is* Donald Trump.
Also, @kimguilfoyle appears to know him.@DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/kfFiBXNjqA
— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 16, 2024
On July 16, Guilfoyle shared a screenshot posted by Rumble Creators to her Instagram page to promote a live feed she was participating in during Day 2 of the RNC. Unfortunately for Guilfoyle, even the right-leaning Trump supporters were unhappy with the low-cut blue dress she wore. "Kimberly you are supposed to be a conservative. Please start dressing like a conservative," one Instagram user commented. "I think she gives the MAGA movement a bad vibe with her cheap looks," another added. The comments were flooded with insults towards the former lawyer. "If you can't [impress] with your smarts just put your boobs and legs out there," another Rumble Creators follower added.
This was not the first time Kimberly Guilfoyle garnered a negative response in that outfit.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's campaign trail fashion faux-pas
Keen-eyed fans likely recognized the blue dress Kimberly Guilfoyle wore to Day 2 of the Republican National Convention. Guilfoyle wore the same low-cut dress as a keynote speaker at the People's Convention in Detroit on June 17. The former "The Five" host came under fire from fans who supported her political views, but disagreed with her sartorial choices. "There are so many things I genuinely like about Kimberly. Unfortunately, her lack of modesty is not one of them. She would be so much lovelier if she covered up more," one Instagram follower wrote after Guilfoyle posted a carousel of snaps from the event. That included pictures alongside her beau Donald Trump Jr., and posing with former president Donald Trump.
While spending time on the campaign trail with Donald, Guilfoyle sported a risque dress while attending a fundraiser for the presidential hopeful in April. The former Fox News personality rocked a low-cut black mini dress with a rosette skirt and matching rosette choker. The look seemed ill-suited for the political event, and gave serious homecoming dance vibes.
Not only did Guilfoyle's wardrobe choices have fans talking, but she also caught heat for her excessive use of makeup. On July 6, Guilfoyle uploaded an Instagram carousel from her trip overseas with Donald Jr., and she caught some shade. "Sooooo pretty!!! Reduce the black around the eyes!!!" one fan wrote. On July 12, she received the same treatment after uploading a snap in a red dress. "Maleficent in Red! Haha," an Instagram user commented.