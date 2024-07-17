Kimberly Guilfoyle's Inappropriate Dress For RNC Day 2 Has Even Trump Fans Baffled

The long list of Kimberly Guilfoyle's inappropriate outfits continues to grow. She attended Day 1 of the Republican National Convention and was seated with her fiance Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump, Eric Trump, and J.D. Vance. The former Fox News host spoke about how pleased she was to have Vance on the Republican ticket as the vice president. "I really like him personally. I think he's a good man, a great father," Guilfoyle told NBC News on July 15. Guilfoyle mentioned how important the role of vice president could play following the failed assassination attempt of Donald. Guilfoyle was also slated to speak at the RNC, but it was her outfit on Day 2 that had people talking.

Sharon and I ran into this guy in Milwaukee. First he claims to be related to Donald Trump. Then he tells me that he *is* Donald Trump. Also, @kimguilfoyle appears to know him.@DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/kfFiBXNjqA — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 16, 2024

On July 16, Guilfoyle shared a screenshot posted by Rumble Creators to her Instagram page to promote a live feed she was participating in during Day 2 of the RNC. Unfortunately for Guilfoyle, even the right-leaning Trump supporters were unhappy with the low-cut blue dress she wore. "Kimberly you are supposed to be a conservative. Please start dressing like a conservative," one Instagram user commented. "I think she gives the MAGA movement a bad vibe with her cheap looks," another added. The comments were flooded with insults towards the former lawyer. "If you can't [impress] with your smarts just put your boobs and legs out there," another Rumble Creators follower added.

This was not the first time Kimberly Guilfoyle garnered a negative response in that outfit.