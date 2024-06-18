Kimberly Guilfoyle's Low-Cut Dress As Keynote Speaker Is Revealing In All The Wrong Ways

Kimberly Guilfoyle was the center of attention at the Turning Point Action People's Convention in Detroit on June 16, 2024. As the keynote speaker, you'd expect her to be the focus of the evening's proceedings. However, it was Guilfoyle's low-cut dress that really stole the show — in all the wrong ways.

Of course, Guilfoyle is no stranger to inappropriate outfits, regularly wearing super skimpy dresses and skin-tight ensembles. Who can forget Guilfoyle's risqué homecoming dance look that she busted out with on the campaign trail back in April? Still, the former Fox host managed to really put the V in va va voom for her latest appearance where she was clad in a dark blue dress with a neckline plunging to the ruched waistband, leaving little to the imagination. She also paired her look with a simple pearl necklace. "Fired up at @tpaction People's Convention in Detroit! [U.S. flag emoji]," Guilfoyle captioned a series of photos on Instagram. "Together, we're making America great again with powerful voices like @realdonaldtrump, @donaldjtrumpjr and @charliekirk1776. Ready to lead, ready to win in 2024! #MAGA #Patriot #TurningPointAction #LeadTheWay."

Some of the photos will do little to dispel accusations that Guilfoyle's Instagram life varies dramatically from reality. Even Donald Trump looks like he'd had a Photoshop facelift in one of the pics where he stands next to his suspiciously wrinkle-free future daughter-in-law.