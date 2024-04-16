Kimberly Guilfoyle's Instagram Vs. Reality Moment Is So Embarrassing (Move Over, Khloé Kardashian)
Kimberly Guilfoyle is giving Khloé Kardashian a run for her money in the Photoshop department. Much like Kardashian, who has confessed to editing her pictures, snaps of Guilfoyle show what the political figure actually looks like compared to the photos her team takes.
In mid-April 2024, several people who attended Guilfoyle's charity event shared photos with the political figure. One image, posted by attendee Alex Bruesewitz, raved about Guilfoyle in the caption. He wrote, "Over the weekend I attended an incredible fundraiser in support of a pet rescue non-profit @furryfriendsjupiter hosted by the amazing @kimberlyguilfoyle. Kimberly has such a big heart especially when it comes to saving animals in need — the fake news will never cover that!" At the end of the caption, Brusewitz credited Guilfoyle's photographer, Madison Buff, who did some major editing on the photo.
In the post, the political figure's face seemed to be Photoshopped on top of her body. Not only that, but her face looked smoothed over, unnaturally highlighting Guilfoyle's makeup. Another attendee posted a similar pic, for which they also credited Buff. Much like the other photo, Guilfoyle's face was seemingly Photoshopped. One might say she looked too good to be true, and it appears the speculation was right after another attendee shared an unedited photo of Guilfoyle from the event.
The reality of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Kimberly Guilfoyle and her team showed their shady side when they got busted for their Photoshopping habits after a photo posted from one of her events showed Guilfoyle without the edits her team made. An image posted by Chase Backer, an attendee and entrepreneur at Guilfoyle's charity event, displayed the reality of what the political figure looks like.
Instead of a smoothed-over face with bright lighting, Backer's photo showed Guilfoyle's natural skin (aside from her makeup, of course). In the picture, her face had more texture... and it didn't look cropped and placed on top of her body. Backer's photo showed Guilfoyle's true appearance, unlike the photos shared by other event-goers. Oddly enough, the images that were heavily edited credited her photographer, Madison Buff, but Backer didn't tag Buff in his photo. The entrepreneur's picture doesn't appear to be a professional photo taken by Guilfoyle's team, which mexplains why she looks so different.
So, perhaps Guilfoyle and her team need to ease up on their Photoshop habits or at least get everyone on the same page about posting the edited photo because now the public knows the reality of what she looks like, and if she keeps getting called out, pretty soon she will be just as terrified to post on Instagram like Khloé Kardashian is.