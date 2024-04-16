Kimberly Guilfoyle's Instagram Vs. Reality Moment Is So Embarrassing (Move Over, Khloé Kardashian)

Kimberly Guilfoyle is giving Khloé Kardashian a run for her money in the Photoshop department. Much like Kardashian, who has confessed to editing her pictures, snaps of Guilfoyle show what the political figure actually looks like compared to the photos her team takes.

In mid-April 2024, several people who attended Guilfoyle's charity event shared photos with the political figure. One image, posted by attendee Alex Bruesewitz, raved about Guilfoyle in the caption. He wrote, "Over the weekend I attended an incredible fundraiser in support of a pet rescue non-profit @furryfriendsjupiter hosted by the amazing @kimberlyguilfoyle. Kimberly has such a big heart especially when it comes to saving animals in need — the fake news will never cover that!" At the end of the caption, Brusewitz credited Guilfoyle's photographer, Madison Buff, who did some major editing on the photo.

In the post, the political figure's face seemed to be Photoshopped on top of her body. Not only that, but her face looked smoothed over, unnaturally highlighting Guilfoyle's makeup. Another attendee posted a similar pic, for which they also credited Buff. Much like the other photo, Guilfoyle's face was seemingly Photoshopped. One might say she looked too good to be true, and it appears the speculation was right after another attendee shared an unedited photo of Guilfoyle from the event.