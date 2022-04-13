Khloé Kardashian Cops To One Of Her Most Bizarre Photoshop Rumors

It isn't a secret that members of the Kardashian clan likes to use face filters and photoshop techniques to make their appearances stand out more on social media, per Pop Culture. Now Khloé Kardashian is the latest "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star to get called out by fans for tinkering with photos. It all started in December 2021 when Kim Kardashian posted a picture of her daughter, Chicago West, hanging out at Disneyland alongside Khloé's daughter, True Thompson, with the caption, "lots of love." The two cousins were seen hanging out together sporting adorable Mickey Mouse headbands, except fans raised eyebrows immediately commenting, "Why does True look photoshopped?" and "True looks so photoshopped I'm wheezing."

And while celebrating her daughter's fourth birthday at Disneyland on April 12, Khloé accidentally confirmed it wasn't True in the photos posted in December 2021, per E! News. This certified the theories of many online, who had called out the reality sisters for photoshopping the picture all along. One fan replied back to the Good American designer about admitting to the editing fail tweeting. "not you ruining the lie LMAOOOOOOO." Another follower supported the reality star for just doing what was best for her family and replied, "Who gives a crap, you did nothing wrong. Sometimes you have to protect who's with you. Don't ever second guess your reasons for the things you do to protect anyone that's with you. Especially a child."

Let's see how Khloé let the truth slip, shall we?