Khloé Kardashian Blasts Critics Who Complain She Holds True Too Much

The Kardashians were out in full force at the premiere of their new Hulu series at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on April 7. Kris Jenner brought her boyfriend Corey Gamble as her date, Kim Kardashian held hands with Pete Davidson when she arrived, and Kylie Jenner made her long-awaited return to the black carpet after welcoming a son with Travis Scott in February. However, the older Kardashians weren't the only one making headlines.

Khloé Kardashian brought 3-year-old daughter True, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, as her date. The mother-daughter duo both wore matching champagne dresses and seemingly had a great time bonding at the event. But while some people couldn't get over how cute they were together, other folks had taken issue with True being carried by her mom.

Well, Khloé has hit back at her critics and her response has everyone voicing their support.