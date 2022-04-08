Khloé Kardashian Blasts Critics Who Complain She Holds True Too Much
The Kardashians were out in full force at the premiere of their new Hulu series at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on April 7. Kris Jenner brought her boyfriend Corey Gamble as her date, Kim Kardashian held hands with Pete Davidson when she arrived, and Kylie Jenner made her long-awaited return to the black carpet after welcoming a son with Travis Scott in February. However, the older Kardashians weren't the only one making headlines.
Khloé Kardashian brought 3-year-old daughter True, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, as her date. The mother-daughter duo both wore matching champagne dresses and seemingly had a great time bonding at the event. But while some people couldn't get over how cute they were together, other folks had taken issue with True being carried by her mom.
Well, Khloé has hit back at her critics and her response has everyone voicing their support.
Khloe Kardashian doesn't need critics worrying about how she parents
Khloé Kardashian doesn't have time for criticism about how she cares for her daughter, True. After the black carpet premiere of "The Kardashians," netizens complained about how Khloé wouldn't let True walk on the red carpet, choosing to carry the tot instead. "For the people who comment that I hold True too much ... number 1 I'm gonna hold my baby until I can't hold her anymore," she tweeted. "Number 2 when there's tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things .. I want my baby to feel safe." Khloe then told critics to "worry" about their own children. "We good over here," she added.
Khloé's response was supported by many moms, who said they'd do the same. "There is no such thing as holding your baby too much. Do it forever," one user wrote, whereas another tweeted, "I would be the same way. Life is too damn short. Enjoy every single moment while you can ... you're such a good Momma!"
While Khloé set her critics straight, she reportedly called ex Tristan Thompson a "liar" while watching an episode of their show at the premiere, according to Page Six. However, a source told the outlet that it was said in a joking manner. "People were laughing. She was in an amazing mood and spirits." Thompson, if you were curious, did not attend the premiere.