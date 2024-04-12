Kimberly Guilfoyle's Risque Homecoming Dance Look On Campaign Trail Is So Inappropriate
Following her departure from Fox News, Kimberly Guilfoyle has become known for her relationship with Donald Trump Jr., and for wearing head-turning outfits at political events. Guilfoyle faced backlash on March 20 when she rocked a revealing black dress that had a transparent mesh design down the middle at an event for congressman candidate Abraham Hamadeh. "What are you wearing – seriously. I am a Trump supporter," one follower wrote on her Instagram post about the event. "[C]onservative women are starting to be everything except conservative," another Instagram user replied. Weeks later, Guilfoyle wore one of her most inappropriate outfits as she posed with Donald Trump on the campaign trail.
In the snap uploaded April 11, Guilfoyle posed next to her future father-in-law as the pair stood between two American flags. The news personality called for people to vote for Donald in the upcoming election. As the former president wore a simple navy blue suit, Guilfoyle stood out with a low-cut black mini dress with a short rosette skirt. She accessorized with a matching black rosette choker. For those wondering where Guilfoyle found her eye-catching 'fit, she tagged the brands Cynthia Rowley and Caviilou in the pic. Even though Guilfoyle's wardrobe stood out for not being traditionally conservative, she received kind words from multiple Trump supporters. "Kimberly looks so good, and so does the best president ever!" one person commented.
A week earlier, Guilfoyle caused a stir when she wore a glittery mini-dress to a Mar-a-Lago event with Donald Jr.
People also bashed Kimberly Guilfoyle's disco ball look
The Trump clan showed out for the birthday of Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, which was held at Mar-a-Lago in March. Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle were in attendance along with Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Eric Trump and Lara Trump. Guilfoyle and Donald Jr. had somewhat mismatched looks as she wore a gold reflective textile mini-dress, and he sported a dark blue suit alongside her. The one-time Fox News anchor showed off her dazzling dress in two Instagram posts. In the first upload from March 30, she posed next to Lara and Habba. On April 4 she posted a snap next to Donald Jr. "In each other's corner, taking on life together head-on with determination and dedication," Guilfoyle wrote in the caption. Her fans applauded the fashion-forward look. "Kimberley you look FABULOUS DARLING," one wrote. The comments from her Instagram followers were kind, but the response on X, formerly Twitter, was another story.
That photo of Guilfoyle in the tiled dress alongside her fiancee made the rounds on X where would-be fashion critics bashed the look. "Ready to Wear Bathroom Kitsch," is how one X user described the outfit. "1970's kitchen tile back splash," another wrote. "Disco foreclosure," one person commented.
A week later, Guilfoyle was the recipient of stray shots on X when Jeff Bezos's fiancee, Lauren Sanchez, wore a revealing outfit to a dinner at the White House. "It's a hand-me-down from Kimberly Guilfoyle, showing money can't buy class," one X user snarked.