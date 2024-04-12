Kimberly Guilfoyle's Risque Homecoming Dance Look On Campaign Trail Is So Inappropriate

Following her departure from Fox News, Kimberly Guilfoyle has become known for her relationship with Donald Trump Jr., and for wearing head-turning outfits at political events. Guilfoyle faced backlash on March 20 when she rocked a revealing black dress that had a transparent mesh design down the middle at an event for congressman candidate Abraham Hamadeh. "What are you wearing – seriously. I am a Trump supporter," one follower wrote on her Instagram post about the event. "[C]onservative women are starting to be everything except conservative," another Instagram user replied. Weeks later, Guilfoyle wore one of her most inappropriate outfits as she posed with Donald Trump on the campaign trail.

In the snap uploaded April 11, Guilfoyle posed next to her future father-in-law as the pair stood between two American flags. The news personality called for people to vote for Donald in the upcoming election. As the former president wore a simple navy blue suit, Guilfoyle stood out with a low-cut black mini dress with a short rosette skirt. She accessorized with a matching black rosette choker. For those wondering where Guilfoyle found her eye-catching 'fit, she tagged the brands Cynthia Rowley and Caviilou in the pic. Even though Guilfoyle's wardrobe stood out for not being traditionally conservative, she received kind words from multiple Trump supporters. "Kimberly looks so good, and so does the best president ever!" one person commented.

A week earlier, Guilfoyle caused a stir when she wore a glittery mini-dress to a Mar-a-Lago event with Donald Jr.