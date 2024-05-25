How Trump Reacted To Kristi Noem's Puppy Scandal Is So Telling

Anyone who's been keeping tabs on Kristi Noem over the past couple of years would know that she has been pulling all the stops to climb the political ladder. Once rumored to be eyeing the presidency, South Dakota's female governor has instead pivoted to vying for the vice presidential spot alongside Donald Trump in 2024. However, her admission in her book that she had killed a puppy could throw a wrench in her ambitions. And Trump's reaction to all this? It appears as though he doesn't mind Noem's shady side.

In case you missed it, Noem faced backlash after the release of her book, "No Going Back," in which she confessed to killing a 14-month-old dog because of behavioral issues and an unwillingness to be trained. She claimed that the dog was "dangerous to anyone she came in contact with," leading her to pull the trigger. Noem shared the anecdote to prove she had what it takes to make tough choices, even if deemed "difficult, messy, and ugly." She also defended her decision on X, formerly Twitter, saying that it was legal in South Dakota to kill dogs if they were inflicting harm on others. "I followed the law and was being a responsible parent, dog owner, and neighbor," she wrote.

Despite her justifications, the incident landed her in hot water, with some of Trump's own allies noting that she's significantly damaged her VP prospects. Meanwhile, Trump himself appears unfazed by the controversy, perhaps indicating that Noem's tough love tendencies might not be a deal-breaker after all.