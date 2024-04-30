The Shady Side Of Trump VP Candidate Kristi Noem

Donald Trump has thrown his hat into the presidential ring for the third consecutive time, and speculation is rife about his choice of running mate. With Mike Pence out of the picture after their public falling out, Trump's shortlist for VP candidates continues to take shape, and apparently, sitting pretty atop it is Kristi Noem, South Dakota's first female governor. But despite her achievements, Noem's career has not been without controversy.

Over the last few years, Noem has been busy not just running a state but apparently auditioning for the role of Trump's right-hand woman, with experts noting that she has strategically positioned herself as a viable VP by aligning closely with Trump's political values. "She's played her cards right. She's articulate. She has a lot of energy, and she might make an attractive ticket for the president," Republican strategist Dave Carney told Politico. "You can't run for vice president. But Noem has done a good job." Trump himself hasn't shied away from the idea of a female veep, telling NBC, "I like the concept."

Noem is all in, too, declaring that she would have no qualms if Trump asked her to accept a vice-presidential nomination. "I would in a heartbeat," she told Newsmax. But the big question remains — can the public overlook her not-so-squeaky clean track record? From admitting to killing her dog to allegedly being involved in an affair with one of Trump's advisors, here are some of the shadiest things about Noem.