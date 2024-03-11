What Kristi Noem's Ex Staffer Said About Her Rumored Corey Lewandowski Affair

Kristi Noem's former aide spilled all the hot tea on whether the governor had an affair with Corey Lewandowski, the former advisor to former President Donald Trump.

Back in 2021, the conservative website American Greatness reported that the two married Republican figures were having an affair, including one source claiming it was well-known within certain GOP circles. "There are members of Congress close to Mar-a-Lago who have called the affair 'an open secret' and worried about Noem's viability as a national candidate and within the movement," they said. The report also hinted that their rumored affair had political backing, with Lewandowski trying to get Noem as a potential VP candidate for the Donald Trump 2024 presidential campaign. Shortly after the news made headlines, Noem took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to deny the rumored affair and express her love for her husband, Bryon.

"These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie. These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can't achieve anything without a man's help," she wrote."I love Bryon. I'm proud of the God-fearing family we've raised together. Now I'm getting back to work." While new evidence has since come out regarding Noem and Lewandowski's affair, there is one person who has publically come out in defense of the former — and she wasn't buying the rumors.