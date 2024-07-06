Where Is Kimberly Guilfoyle? Don Jr.'s Usually Flashy Fiancée Has Been Quiet & We Smell Trouble

There was no sign of Kimberly Guilfoyle on her or Donald Trump Jr.'s Instagram feeds on July 4. In addition to videos of little kids, lighters, and big fireworks, Jr. posted a photo of his 10-year-old daughter, Kai Trump, in a bikini with a Trump 2024 "tattoo" painted on her arm. He also shared a montage of poorly Photoshopped pics of his dad, Donald Trump, including one depicting him soaring on an eagle's back across a fiery Mount Rushmore, holding a flag in one hand, an assault rifle in the other. "Nothing short of bizarre," one comment read. "Felons are not permitted to have a gun," noted another.

Meanwhile, Guilfoyle's been active on X, and she streamed a "Furry Friends Special" Rumble podcast on July 3. Still, she's been uncharacteristically absent from Instagram since meeting with the El Salvadorian self-styled "world's coolest dictator," Nayib Bukele, at Mar-a-Lago on June 20,2024.

There have been rumbles that something is rotten in the state of Florida ever since Donald Jr. and Guilfoyle got secretly engaged. The news broke after Guilfoyle showed off a massive sparkler on New Year's Day 2022, leading to reports he'd proposed on December 31, 2021. However, the Daily Mail claimed he popped the question a year earlier. "Don and Kim got engaged on New Year's Eve 2020 — which is Don's birthday. They've been together for almost four years now and have been friends for 15 years," a source said.