Where Is Kimberly Guilfoyle? Don Jr.'s Usually Flashy Fiancée Has Been Quiet & We Smell Trouble
It's not like Kimberly Guilfoyle to miss out on a photo opportunity. The former Fox News host has never met a camera she doesn't like, so it's strange that she was persona non grata by Donald Trump Jr.'s side over the July 4 festivities. Guilfoyle took to X, formerly Twitter, to share some words of wisdom from her future father-in-law, but there was not a pixel in sight. "My fellow citizens: America's destiny is in our sights. America's heroes are embedded in our hearts. America's future is in our hands. And ladies and gentlemen: the best is yet to come. President Trump, Mount Rushmore. July 4, 2020," she wrote.
Guilfoyle's son, Ronan Villency, appeared in a video posted by his mom's friend, giving a quick thumbs-up as he watched the Mar-a-Largo fireworks. And Donald Jr. displayed his MAGA parenting skills by showing off little kids lighting massive explosives. "Making the next generation of pyromaniacs!!!" he captioned a selection of clips. Still, there wasn't an inappropriate outfit or a scrap of tasteless makeup in sight.
Last year, Guilfoyle and Donald Jr. celebrated the holiday in style, very visibly together. "A fun getaway with my love, @donaldjtrumpjr and a special 4th of July celebration with our family," she captioned a carousel of pics showing her, Donald Jr., the kids, and some dead fish. So, where was the love on Independence Day 2024? Is Guilfoyle and Donald Jr.'s relationship still going strong, or is there trouble in Donberly paradise?
Are Don Jr. and Kimberly on the outs?
There was no sign of Kimberly Guilfoyle on her or Donald Trump Jr.'s Instagram feeds on July 4. In addition to videos of little kids, lighters, and big fireworks, Jr. posted a photo of his 10-year-old daughter, Kai Trump, in a bikini with a Trump 2024 "tattoo" painted on her arm. He also shared a montage of poorly Photoshopped pics of his dad, Donald Trump, including one depicting him soaring on an eagle's back across a fiery Mount Rushmore, holding a flag in one hand, an assault rifle in the other. "Nothing short of bizarre," one comment read. "Felons are not permitted to have a gun," noted another.
Meanwhile, Guilfoyle's been active on X, and she streamed a "Furry Friends Special" Rumble podcast on July 3. Still, she's been uncharacteristically absent from Instagram since meeting with the El Salvadorian self-styled "world's coolest dictator," Nayib Bukele, at Mar-a-Lago on June 20,2024.
There have been rumbles that something is rotten in the state of Florida ever since Donald Jr. and Guilfoyle got secretly engaged. The news broke after Guilfoyle showed off a massive sparkler on New Year's Day 2022, leading to reports he'd proposed on December 31, 2021. However, the Daily Mail claimed he popped the question a year earlier. "Don and Kim got engaged on New Year's Eve 2020 — which is Don's birthday. They've been together for almost four years now and have been friends for 15 years," a source said.
No sound of wedding bells for Kimberly and Donald Jr.
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have been engaged for two-and-a-half or three-and-a-half years, depending on who you believe. However, there have been no signs or reports of wedding planning, and the couple is decidedly coy on the subject despite being vocal about their love.
"Happy 6 year anniversary @kimberlyguilfoyle thanks for always being there no matter what the haters are throwing our way. I love you," Donald Jr. captioned a series of photos of the two on his Instagram in April 2024. "What a blessing to celebrate another anniversary with my soul mate and forever best friend," she wrote on hers, along with a gushing reminder to make the world a better place and a quick promo: "Check out my new book Princess and her Pup [link] in bio!"
There are crickets when it comes to naming a wedding date. Still, Guilfoyle wants everybody to know that it is happening, sometime, somewhere. When a Newsmax anchor called Donald Trump her "potential father-in-law" in a November 2023 interview (via The Independent), Guilfoyle quickly corrected him. "Potential?" she shot back. "Future father-in-law. Jesus." The host pushed for some wedding info, but, no dice. "Uh, not that I'm sharing on the air," she said. "We've been engaged, babe, for two years, but we'll take this breaking news alert," Guilfoyle replied when the host congratulated her. "That's hysterical."