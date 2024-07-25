Kimberly Guilfoyle's Desperate Attempt To Squash Don Jr. Split Rumors Is So Embarrassing

Kimberly Guilfoyle is working overtime to squash the rumor that, despite the optics, she actually can't stand Donald Trump Jr. (or vice versa). Although the long-engaged couple have been together for years, the narrative surrounding their romance has taken a dip in recent months. For example, the usually vocal Guilfoyle took a break from flaunting her romance with Donald Jr. around Independence Day 2024, prompting some people to inquire into what (or possibly who) she'd found to occupy her seemingly copious amounts of time. However, it wouldn't be long before a family associate chimed in, assuring folks that their romance was still on (and inadvertently confirming that love has no meaning).

In an unexpected turn of events, Guilfoyle and Donald Jr.'s realtor recently spilled the beans about their romance, and he claimed that the couple is still together and thriving. "Yes and they are very happy," Rob Thompson replied to a fan on Instagram who inquired about the status of the political couple's romance. Whether or not that confirmation was approved by the couple remains to be seen. But even if it were, it would still be a little odd and definitely a biased take. That said, it's super clear that Guilfoyle has taken the initiative to prove that they are, indeed, happy and in love. Unfortunately for Guilfoyle, her attempt rings a bit hollow, embarrassing, and incredibly transparent.