Kimberly Guilfoyle's Desperate Attempt To Squash Don Jr. Split Rumors Is So Embarrassing
Kimberly Guilfoyle is working overtime to squash the rumor that, despite the optics, she actually can't stand Donald Trump Jr. (or vice versa). Although the long-engaged couple have been together for years, the narrative surrounding their romance has taken a dip in recent months. For example, the usually vocal Guilfoyle took a break from flaunting her romance with Donald Jr. around Independence Day 2024, prompting some people to inquire into what (or possibly who) she'd found to occupy her seemingly copious amounts of time. However, it wouldn't be long before a family associate chimed in, assuring folks that their romance was still on (and inadvertently confirming that love has no meaning).
In an unexpected turn of events, Guilfoyle and Donald Jr.'s realtor recently spilled the beans about their romance, and he claimed that the couple is still together and thriving. "Yes and they are very happy," Rob Thompson replied to a fan on Instagram who inquired about the status of the political couple's romance. Whether or not that confirmation was approved by the couple remains to be seen. But even if it were, it would still be a little odd and definitely a biased take. That said, it's super clear that Guilfoyle has taken the initiative to prove that they are, indeed, happy and in love. Unfortunately for Guilfoyle, her attempt rings a bit hollow, embarrassing, and incredibly transparent.
Kimberly Guilfoyle is really selling her romance with Donald Jr.
Kimberly Guilfoyle really wants people to know that she and Donald Trump Jr. are still obsessed with each other. On July 24, Guilfoyle posted highlights from her participation at the Republican National Convention to Instagram, making sure to squeeze a little romantic propaganda into the mix. While she made no mention of Donald Jr. in the caption, she inserted a GIF of her and her fiancé sharing a quick, shallow hug as they stood behind former president Donald Trump. Further pushing the happy couple narrative, Guilfoyle edited a heart animation over the not-so-heartfelt moment. The interaction seemed especially lackluster when compared to the obvious affection she shared with her son.
Although the greatest way to shut down breakup rumors would be to actually make forward movement towards entering the land of matrimony rather than entertaining a seemingly endless engagement, Guilfoyle also interspersed several more photos of her and Donald Jr. looking very indifferent to each other in the mix. Then again, in her eyes, the wedding has already happened! "We're very committed and very in love," Guilfoyle said during an episode of "Successful Philanthropy," notes Page Six. "I already feel married and committed to him, 100 percent. Being his wife would be something that, of course, would be something that I think would be fantastic. I absolutely adore the family ... I already feel married to him."
Well, that explains a little bit, right?