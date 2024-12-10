Don Jr.'s PDA Pics With Mistress Are Biggest Gut-Punch To Kimberly Guilfoyle Yet
Photos of Donald Trump Jr. and his rumored mistress appear to prove that the two are definitely an item. The Daily Mail published pics of Trump and model Bettina Anderson holding hands while out celebrating after her big birthday weekend. Anderson previously made headlines in September for going on a dinner date with Trump, as he was reportedly cheating on Kimberly Guilfoyle with her. The snaps from the outlet published on December 10 show Junior and his apparent mistress not only locking hands on their way to Buccan, a trendy restaurant in West Palm Beach, but also leaving the place together after enjoying an evening with another couple. Besides those pics, there was even more evidence that Trump and the socialite were getting serious.
Other pictures obtained by the Daily Mail show Trump and Anderson outside a bakery on December 6. After that lunch outing, Trump reportedly spent the weekend at Anderson's place celebrating her birthday. Anderson's Instagram Stories also seemed to indicate that she received loving flowers from her rumored beau. She uploaded a photo of a bouquet along with a card. It had a pithy, teasing message that read, "Many have said you're aging out but I think you're perfect ... Happy Birthday!" No name was visible, but it was very on-brand for Trump's humor. He once called Guilfoyle "the best broad ever" in an Instagram post for her birthday.
The pics surfaced a couple of weeks after Radar reported that Trump and Guilfoyle's wedding appeared to be called off. "It is all a show. The appearances of Don and Kimberly are for the cameras," an insider told the outlet on November 25. "But make no mistake, the romance is over," they added. This all happened after Guilfoyle had reportedly been embarrassed by the initial reports of Junior's other romance.
Bettina Anderson responded to the cheating rumors
As mentioned, the first news of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's relationship came out in a September 15 report from the Daily Mail that featured pics of the two sharing a dinner together a month earlier. Multiple sources who were on hand said the pair were not just grabbing a bite as friends. "She seemed totally smitten with Don — and he with her," one source told the outlet. "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other," a second bystander added. To make matters worse for the fate of Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle's relationship, the meetup with Anderson was not a one-off encounter. "I guess they're not trying to hide it. They've been seen together all over Palm Beach," a third insider said.
The day after the story broke, it looked even more bleak for Junior and Guilfoyle, as the Daily Mail published a report covering how the former Fox News anchor took the news. "Kimberly either didn't know about Bettina — or didn't want to know," a source said. "Did she hear whispers that Don Jr. was fooling around with someone else? Probably," they added. Apparently, Trump had been unafraid of the possibility of the public, or Guilfoyle, finding out about his off-the-book romance.
A couple of days after those reports surfaced, Anderson took to Instagram to respond. On September 18, the model uploaded a three-pic carousel of her posing in front of a "Private" sign. "Gossip is the devil's telephone. Best to just hang up. – Moira Rose," she wrote in the caption. At the time of this writing, that was the last post Anderson made on her timeline. Meanwhile, Guilfoyle was plenty busy defending her relationship on Instagram.
Many didn't believe Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. were still together
Immediately after reports of Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr.'s tryst made the rounds, Kimberly Guilfoyle attempted to squash rumors of her and Junior's split. Guilfoyle went into damage-control mode on September 17 when she uploaded an Instagram carousel of her and Junior at the Patriot's Day Freedom Fest in Kentucky. Among the pics of the pair individually addressing the crowd, Guilfoyle included snaps of the couple holding each other and sharing a kiss on stage. Multiple fans noted in the comments that the timing of Guilfoyle's post seemed to reek of desperation. "Did Junior bring his girlfriend ..... I mean the new one?" one Instagram user wrote.
After that, Donnie became a mainstay on his fiancee's Instagram feed during Donald Trump's presidential campaign. On September 22, Guilfoyle uploaded pics of the pair speaking at the Texas Youth Summit. Days later, she posted a carousel from the couple's trip to the Balkans as representatives for Donald. The Rumble media member included multiple shots of herself standing next to Junior, and several followers noted how awkward the couple looked together. "I think him and Kimberley are broke up so hence the weird pose," one Instagram user commented.
Guilfoyle may have put up a good front during Donald's campaign, but the posts featuring her fiance fizzled out after the election. Plus, Junior's daughter — Kai Trump — uploaded a group shot on election night that did not feature Guilfoyle. "The whole squad," Kai tweeted alongside the group photo posted to X, formerly Twitter, on November 6. That pic not only included Don Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, but even Elon Musk and his son were in the snap while Guilfoyle was excluded.