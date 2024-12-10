Don Jr.'s PDA Pics With Mistress Are Biggest Gut-Punch To Kimberly Guilfoyle Yet

Photos of Donald Trump Jr. and his rumored mistress appear to prove that the two are definitely an item. The Daily Mail published pics of Trump and model Bettina Anderson holding hands while out celebrating after her big birthday weekend. Anderson previously made headlines in September for going on a dinner date with Trump, as he was reportedly cheating on Kimberly Guilfoyle with her. The snaps from the outlet published on December 10 show Junior and his apparent mistress not only locking hands on their way to Buccan, a trendy restaurant in West Palm Beach, but also leaving the place together after enjoying an evening with another couple. Besides those pics, there was even more evidence that Trump and the socialite were getting serious.

Other pictures obtained by the Daily Mail show Trump and Anderson outside a bakery on December 6. After that lunch outing, Trump reportedly spent the weekend at Anderson's place celebrating her birthday. Anderson's Instagram Stories also seemed to indicate that she received loving flowers from her rumored beau. She uploaded a photo of a bouquet along with a card. It had a pithy, teasing message that read, "Many have said you're aging out but I think you're perfect ... Happy Birthday!" No name was visible, but it was very on-brand for Trump's humor. He once called Guilfoyle "the best broad ever" in an Instagram post for her birthday.

The pics surfaced a couple of weeks after Radar reported that Trump and Guilfoyle's wedding appeared to be called off. "It is all a show. The appearances of Don and Kimberly are for the cameras," an insider told the outlet on November 25. "But make no mistake, the romance is over," they added. This all happened after Guilfoyle had reportedly been embarrassed by the initial reports of Junior's other romance.