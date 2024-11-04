Don Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle's Last-Ditch Attempt To Squash Split Rumors Before Election Backfires

With election day around the corner, Kimberly Guilfoyle is once again attempting to squash breakup rumors with Donald Trump Jr., and it's totally backfired.

For context, Don Jr. and Guilfoyle, who've been engaged for several years, haven't announced a breakup, despite the fact that the former has been enveloped in affair rumors the past few weeks. It all started when sources reported that Don Jr.'s dinner companion, model Bettina Anderson, who he was spotted out with in September and apparently smooched, wasn't just hanging around for his charming conversational skills.

Despite these reports, the supposedly in-love couple has refused to engage in the rumors (but Don Jr. apparently took an impromptu trip to the Balkans until the heat died down), which may be the least unsurprising thing about them. Don Jr.'s father, Donald Trump, is already battling a laundry list of controversies as he attempts to win the 2024 election, so it's not like his camp needs to add cheating to the list — even concerning a couple as, umm, underwhelming as his son and Guilfoyle. That said, anything has to be better than the depths Guilfoyle has sunk to sell her relationship with Don Jr.