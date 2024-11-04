Don Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle's Last-Ditch Attempt To Squash Split Rumors Before Election Backfires
With election day around the corner, Kimberly Guilfoyle is once again attempting to squash breakup rumors with Donald Trump Jr., and it's totally backfired.
For context, Don Jr. and Guilfoyle, who've been engaged for several years, haven't announced a breakup, despite the fact that the former has been enveloped in affair rumors the past few weeks. It all started when sources reported that Don Jr.'s dinner companion, model Bettina Anderson, who he was spotted out with in September and apparently smooched, wasn't just hanging around for his charming conversational skills.
Despite these reports, the supposedly in-love couple has refused to engage in the rumors (but Don Jr. apparently took an impromptu trip to the Balkans until the heat died down), which may be the least unsurprising thing about them. Don Jr.'s father, Donald Trump, is already battling a laundry list of controversies as he attempts to win the 2024 election, so it's not like his camp needs to add cheating to the list — even concerning a couple as, umm, underwhelming as his son and Guilfoyle. That said, anything has to be better than the depths Guilfoyle has sunk to sell her relationship with Don Jr.
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. pose like statues to sell romance
On November 3, Kimberly Guilfoyle used an Instagram post about charity work she'd been involved in while in North Carolina to subtly reassure fans that, yes, she and Donald Trump Jr., are together. To her credit, one of the photos in the slideshow of her and Don Jr. actually looked normal, as they posed together with a third woman. They weren't exactly giving off "madly in love" vibes, but hey, it was passable — and then Guilfoyle ruined it all.
As you can see above, Guilfoyle also inserted a shot of her and Don Jr. awkwardly social distancing in the middle of a highway. We doubt that was the look they were going for, which makes the whole thing extra comical, given that nothing about the photo screams romance or even friendship at this point. Meanwhile, Don Jr. is basically doing what he's always done to promote their relationship, which is nothing. While social media may not be the end-all be-all, the former president's son obviously knows how far public perception can go. And yet the posts on his Instagram account do little to suggest that he's in a relationship with anyone — much less Guilfoyle. He has ample time to post niche political jokes, though.
Also? If their relationship doesn't make it, Guilfoyle's post-breakup revenge dress will probably be epic (if your definition of epic is very lax).