Kimberly Guilfoyle's Skin-Baring Dress Amid Don Jr. Split Rumors Screams Revenge

Kimberly Guilfoyle's new skin-baring dress suggests she's looking for revenge amid her reported relationship woes with Donald Trump Jr. The Daily Mail recently outed Trump for taking time away from his life with Guilfoyle, his fiancée, to wine and dine Bettina Anderson, a model about a decade his junior. Even worse? Don Jr.'s "date" with Anderson took place in August, suggesting his relationship with Guilfoyle has been off course for some time. However, the real kicker, according to onlookers, is the fact that the pair supposedly shared three kisses during their meal. "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other," shared a source.

kimberlyguilfoyle/Instagram

Guilfoyle has obviously decided to prove that Trump's possible indiscretion isn't going to stop her from playing dress up (though that may not necessarily be a good thing). On September 17, she unveiled one of her most skin-baring looks yet: a purple, backless gown adorned with an array of busy accessories, including a large satin bow gathered at the seams with a large, crystal broach, and poofy, feathered sleeves. Guilfoyle, who uploaded the photo to her Instagram Stories, posted the flirty back side of the dress. However, designer Oscar Lopez posted an Instagram reel showcasing the Republican flaunting the dress's modest front as she took photos. Given Guilfoyle's past with inappropriate outfits, it seems those relationship troubles have given her wardrobe a little boost!

Then again, she may not be done with Trump just yet.