Kimberly Guilfoyle's Skin-Baring Dress Amid Don Jr. Split Rumors Screams Revenge
Kimberly Guilfoyle's new skin-baring dress suggests she's looking for revenge amid her reported relationship woes with Donald Trump Jr. The Daily Mail recently outed Trump for taking time away from his life with Guilfoyle, his fiancée, to wine and dine Bettina Anderson, a model about a decade his junior. Even worse? Don Jr.'s "date" with Anderson took place in August, suggesting his relationship with Guilfoyle has been off course for some time. However, the real kicker, according to onlookers, is the fact that the pair supposedly shared three kisses during their meal. "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other," shared a source.
Guilfoyle has obviously decided to prove that Trump's possible indiscretion isn't going to stop her from playing dress up (though that may not necessarily be a good thing). On September 17, she unveiled one of her most skin-baring looks yet: a purple, backless gown adorned with an array of busy accessories, including a large satin bow gathered at the seams with a large, crystal broach, and poofy, feathered sleeves. Guilfoyle, who uploaded the photo to her Instagram Stories, posted the flirty back side of the dress. However, designer Oscar Lopez posted an Instagram reel showcasing the Republican flaunting the dress's modest front as she took photos. Given Guilfoyle's past with inappropriate outfits, it seems those relationship troubles have given her wardrobe a little boost!
Then again, she may not be done with Trump just yet.
Kimberly Guilfoyle hasn't given up on Don Jr.
Regardless of personal feelings, it's always great to see someone reclaiming their power after being slighted in a relationship. And if it takes an over-the-top revenge dress to get there, then so be it. After all, it's worked for countless other public figures! Unfortunately, assuming that Donald Trump Jr.'s August meetup with Bettina Anderson really was romantic in nature, and it's sure sounding like it was, it seems like Kimberly Guilfoyle's purple revenge dress may not have been more than a bit of a confidence boost. You see, her latest Instagram post featuring several photos of Don Jr. at the Patriot's Day Freedom Fest suggests she's not ready to give up on the future they could've had together just yet.
In a post celebrating the large turnout at the festival, Guilfoyle, who not too long ago attempted to squash breakup rumors with Don Jr., included several photos of her and her fiancé embracing as they addressed the crowd, separately and collectively. And if you were wondering if the couple was trying to frame their relationship in a positive light, look no further than the photo above. In addition to a photo showing them engaged in a seemingly sweet embrace, Guilfoyle also uploaded the money shot of her kissing Trump on the cheek, which means they're obviously still on as of September 2024. Of course, the question now is whether it's all for the cameras or if they're actually sticking things out.
Either way, it'll be interesting to see how their relationship evolves with time.