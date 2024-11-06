Don Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle's Behavior On Election Night Confirms What We Suspected
While stomping on the campaign trail for president Donald Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle and fiancé Donald Trump Jr. have also been batting away rumors about their relationship. As a couple that's been engaged since 2020, with no marriage in sight, it's been easy for the public to find flaws in their partnership. The rumor mill really ramped up in September 2024 when Don Jr. was seen kissing model Bettina Anderson. Since then, Guilfoyle has been posting cringeworthy public displays of affection and awkward vacation photos in an attempt to prove she and Don Jr. are still solid. However, when Donald Trump took the stage to accept his win on election night, it seems our suspicions have been confirmed regarding Guilfoyle being on the outs.
In a video posted on X, the entire Trump clan was seen filing onstage, but Don Jr. appeared to be avoiding Guilfoyle. In fact, he continuously moved away from her, keeping his distance. With her head hung low and a somber look on her face, Guilfoyle shuffled aimlessly from one side of the stage to the other to try and stand next to Don Jr., who couldn't be bothered to face her. In a desperate effort for Guilfoyle to save the face of their relationship, she finally settled next to Don Jr., but neither of them appeared happy about it. Especially when compared to Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump's fond embrace of each other and beaming smiles, it's clear there's trouble on the horizon for Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle.
With the election over, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Don Jr.'s relationship might be over too
This is not the first time Donald Trump Jr.'s body language has been unforgiving around Kimberly Guilfoyle. There's been a history of the duo stiffly standing side by side in photos that are supposed to prove their affection for one another. Even in an Instagram post from Patriot's Day Freedom Fest in Kentucky in September 2024 that was meant to highlight the PDA between the couple, the photo mostly showed Guilfoyle trying to dote on Don Jr. while he stood awkwardly with his arms by his side.
Although, now that the presidential campaign is over and Donald Trump is set to return to the White House, we might finally get to see if Don Jr. will actually break up with Guilfoyle — or if he'll continue to fuel cheating rumors until she breaks up with him. For a while it's felt as if she's just been kept around as a way to market the Trump campaign, even if Guilfoyle can be a bit embarrassing at it. For now, it seems that Guilfoyle wants to stand by her man, even if he doesn't want to face her. Should the couple finally break up, we can't wait to see what sort of revenge dress Kimberly Guilfoyle will wear. It's sure to be one for the ages.