Cringey Moments Of PDA Between Kimberly Guilfoyle & Don Trump Jr.

The couple that stumps together stays together. At least, that appears to be the case with Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr., who continue to pile on the cringey PDAs as they traipse around the USA on the Donald Trump 2024 presidential campaign trail.

Their love of locking lips makes for some decidedly awkward moments between Guilfoyle and Don Jr. Although it has to be said, you really have to go some to beat their cringe December 2020 Christmas message, where the unfortunate camera angle made it appear Don Jr. had a giant noggin' and Guilfoyle a pinhead. "I'm reasonably thankful for Kimberly," he quipped as she burst out with a high-pitched hyena laugh. "Maybe not, not so much. I don't wanna; I've managed to maintain a very low bar with Kimberly. I don't want her to get too big of an ego."

After Don Jr.'s engagement to Guilfoyle in November 2020, speculation that wedding bells were around the corner was rife. However, nearly four years on, a date has yet to be set, sparking reports of trouble in paradise. Guilfoyle's been working overtime in a desperate attempt to squash the split rumors. Still, their uncomfortable interactions and seemingly cold embraces have done little to help her case. We're checking out five of Guilfoyle and Don Jr.'s most cringey PDAs.