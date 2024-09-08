Kimberly Guilfoyle's Cringeworthy Begs For Applause During Speech Have Everyone Calling Her Out
Kimberly Guilfoyle enjoyed an ice-cold reception at the Florida GOP Victory Dinner. Prior to the event, Guilfoyle took to Instagram to announce that she'd landed the spot as the event's keynote speaker. "I'm excited to announce that I'll be the keynote speaker at the Florida GOP Victory Dinner tomorrow, Saturday September 7th!" wrote Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancee. "Join us at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL, for an unforgettable night where we celebrate our shared conservative values and prepare for the victories ahead!" She also directed her followers to where they could purchase tickets for the event, which suggests she was probably excited about the chance to spout the reasons she thinks Republicans are better equipped to run the country than Democrats.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's speech at the Republican Party of FL annual dinner was so inspiring, the audience gave her a standing ovation... in their minds. 🪑👏 pic.twitter.com/ccCxQZtjNC
— Lev Parnas (@levparnas) September 8, 2024
Despite standing before a room full of people with liked-minded ideologies, Guilfoyle could barely manage to rouse even the mildest of enthusiasm during her speech. "Americans from all walks of life have had enough of the Democrat's decline and we are ready, we are willing, and we are able to spark a new era of American exceptionalism," she said during what was seemingly supposed to be the climax of her speech. But Guilfoyle was only met with silence made more awkward by the fact that she had to beckon the crowd for applause. "You can clap for that," she said, before the crowd tossed her some pity applause.
Now, social media cannot stop talking about the cringeworthy moment.
Social media bashes Kimberly Guilfoyle
Social media is celebrating Kimberly Guilfoyle's GOP Victory Dinner speech, but it's not because they were impressed by her oratory skills. "Kim Guilfoyle gave an embarrassing speech at the Republican Party of FL annual dinner tonight where she was barely able to get 5 people to clap for her applause lines. This is towards the end where she is now begging people to clap for her," wrote Ron Filipkowski on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Jeb Bush energy there," another user wrote, flashing back to the former Florida governor's failed bid for president and his own cringeworthy beg for applause.
I actually feel bad for her a little bit. This is embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/JVm6GgWDmY
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 8, 2024
Despite posting the viral clip, which has since racked up more than 15,000 likes, Filipkowski, who periodically reposts Guilfoyle's content, felt a moment of sympathy for the Republican. "I actually feel bad for her a little bit. This is embarrassing," he tweeted alongside a different portion of her speech (above). By the way, if you're interested, it amounted to her adopting weird vocal inflections and pauses that totally impeded her ability to get any momentum going — and the comment section was definitely not as sympathetic with their responses. "I couldn't feel bad for her if I tried," said one user. "I mean I would and I want to be a compassionate person but...naw she's too much," tweeted another.
Well, at least Guilfoyle's dress wasn't inappropriate.