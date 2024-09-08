Kimberly Guilfoyle's Cringeworthy Begs For Applause During Speech Have Everyone Calling Her Out

Kimberly Guilfoyle enjoyed an ice-cold reception at the Florida GOP Victory Dinner. Prior to the event, Guilfoyle took to Instagram to announce that she'd landed the spot as the event's keynote speaker. "I'm excited to announce that I'll be the keynote speaker at the Florida GOP Victory Dinner tomorrow, Saturday September 7th!" wrote Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancee. "Join us at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL, for an unforgettable night where we celebrate our shared conservative values and prepare for the victories ahead!" She also directed her followers to where they could purchase tickets for the event, which suggests she was probably excited about the chance to spout the reasons she thinks Republicans are better equipped to run the country than Democrats.

Kimberly Guilfoyle's speech at the Republican Party of FL annual dinner was so inspiring, the audience gave her a standing ovation... in their minds. 🪑👏 pic.twitter.com/ccCxQZtjNC — Lev Parnas (@levparnas) September 8, 2024

Despite standing before a room full of people with liked-minded ideologies, Guilfoyle could barely manage to rouse even the mildest of enthusiasm during her speech. "Americans from all walks of life have had enough of the Democrat's decline and we are ready, we are willing, and we are able to spark a new era of American exceptionalism," she said during what was seemingly supposed to be the climax of her speech. But Guilfoyle was only met with silence made more awkward by the fact that she had to beckon the crowd for applause. "You can clap for that," she said, before the crowd tossed her some pity applause.

Now, social media cannot stop talking about the cringeworthy moment.