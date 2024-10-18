Body Language Expert Tells Us Kimberly Guilfoyle's Dead Giveaway For Troubled Don Jr. Romance
A joint interview with Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. spoke volumes about their relationship. Guilfoyle and Trump visited the Utah Ranch of House Speaker Mike Schultz, where they also took the time to sit down with Rumble media's Eric Moutsos. On October 10, Moutsos uploaded a clip from their chat to Instagram, and both Guilfoyle and Trump added the post to their timelines. In doing so, they unwittingly gave an inside look at how their romance could be coming to an end. A body language expert noticed a dead giveaway in how the couple acted.
Talking to NickiSwift, Fraud-Busting Body Language Expert Traci Brown, CSP, noted Guilfoyle's position. "The first thing I noticed is that her legs are crossed away from his so that's not where her energy is going. It seems small but it's a big deal," Brown told us. Taking a look at Junior's body language further proves that point. He had his legs open, and his body turned towards Moutsos to the point that his knees were practically touching the host's. Meanwhile, his fiancée may as well have been miles away.
The couple displayed more troubling body language the following week when they visited Michigan. In a snap uploaded to Instagram on October 17 by Richard Grenell — former Acting Director of National Intelligence — Guilfoyle and Trump stood next to each other, but did not look very couple-y. Previously, as breakup rumors swirled, Guilfoyle made a desperate attempt to squash them with an Trump-centric Instagram post.
Fans troll Kimberly Guilfoyle about Donald Trump's other woman
On the heels of published reports that Donald Trump Jr. was seeing another woman, Kimberly Guilfoyle posted a carousel of pics that seemed designed to prove that she and her fiancé were on good terms. The former "The Five" host took to Instagram on September 17 with photos from the couple's visit to Kentucky for the Patriot's Day Freedom Fest. Guilfoyle included snaps of the pair speaking, along with a slide that showed them embracing in front of the crowd. As if that slight PDA wasn't enough, Guilfoyle also added a photo of her planting a kiss on Trump's cheek as they stood on the stage. Naturally, the pics brought the trolls out of the woodwork. "Did Junior bring his girlfriend ... I mean the new one?" one snarked.
Those pictures were uploaded by Guilfoyle only two days after the Daily Mail reported that eyewitnesses had seen Junior on a date with socialite Bettina Anderson. "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other," a witness told the outlet on September 15. The following day, the publication published a report that gave insight to Guilfoyle and Trump's rocky relationship. "Kimberly either didn't know about Bettina — or didn't want to know," a source told the Daily Mail. "He's pretty bold and, as smart as she is, Kimberly looked the other way," they added.
After those reports were published, Guilfoyle rocked a revenge-style dress while overseas with Trump.
The couple seemed distant after cheating rumors broke
Kimberly Guilfoyle uploaded an Instagram carousel on September 27 of her visit to the Balkans with Donald Trump Jr., and once again the body language between them spelled trouble for their future. In the first slide of Guilfoyle's post, the two stood with another couple. While the other duo lovingly embraced, Guilfoyle stood several inches behind her fiancé, as Junior posed with a cigar in his hand. The third slide showed Guilfoyle and Trump standing next to each other — as Guilfoyle flaunted her curves in a low-cut dress — and both of them looked frozen, as their arms hung by their sides just barely touching one another.
Comparing those photos of an international visit to ones taken before news of Trump's supposed fling broke paints a bad picture for the couple. Guilfoyle posted to Instagram in June of their visit to El Salvador. Not only was Trump present in every photo of the six-slide upload, but there was much better body language between the pair, as they looked far more at ease posing together.