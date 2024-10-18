Body Language Expert Tells Us Kimberly Guilfoyle's Dead Giveaway For Troubled Don Jr. Romance

A joint interview with Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. spoke volumes about their relationship. Guilfoyle and Trump visited the Utah Ranch of House Speaker Mike Schultz, where they also took the time to sit down with Rumble media's Eric Moutsos. On October 10, Moutsos uploaded a clip from their chat to Instagram, and both Guilfoyle and Trump added the post to their timelines. In doing so, they unwittingly gave an inside look at how their romance could be coming to an end. A body language expert noticed a dead giveaway in how the couple acted.

Talking to NickiSwift, Fraud-Busting Body Language Expert Traci Brown, CSP, noted Guilfoyle's position. "The first thing I noticed is that her legs are crossed away from his so that's not where her energy is going. It seems small but it's a big deal," Brown told us. Taking a look at Junior's body language further proves that point. He had his legs open, and his body turned towards Moutsos to the point that his knees were practically touching the host's. Meanwhile, his fiancée may as well have been miles away.

The couple displayed more troubling body language the following week when they visited Michigan. In a snap uploaded to Instagram on October 17 by Richard Grenell — former Acting Director of National Intelligence — Guilfoyle and Trump stood next to each other, but did not look very couple-y. Previously, as breakup rumors swirled, Guilfoyle made a desperate attempt to squash them with an Trump-centric Instagram post.