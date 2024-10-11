Kimberly Guilfoyle's Blinged Outfit During Utah Ranch Visit Is So Embarrassing

Another day on the campaign trail for Donald Trump has led to another tasteless outfit from Kimberly Guilfoyle. The former Fox News host was in Utah with fiancé Donald Trump Jr. at House Speaker Mike Schultz's ranch. To celebrate the visit, the Utah politician uploaded an Instagram carousel on October 6, and for the majority of the snaps, Guilfoyle was dressed relatively conservatively. She wore a sleeveless black turtleneck with black pants and brown square-toed shoes. In one pic, however, Guilfoyle's gaudy fashion sensibilities were on display.

Included in Schultz's upload was a photo of Guilfoyle and Don Jr. near a rodeo pen. Guilfoyle had a different wardrobe for that location, as she sported a black Alo Yoga set with a bright pink zip-up sweater. The clothing stood out enough, but it was her footwear that was the most eye-catching, as Guilfoyle completed her ranch look with a pair of blinged-out clear-strap wedges. Meanwhile, her beau wore a dark tee, blue jeans, and a pair of camo sneakers which seemed far more fitting for the surroundings.

The country-style misfire was reminiscent of Guilfoyle's attempt at Nashville chic just a couple of weeks earlier. She donned a short faded-gold dress with fringes and a plunging neckline while attending the Log Cabin Republicans event in Tennessee. Her footwear selection did her no favors either, as Guilfoyle opted for a pair of pointed-toed knee-high leather boots. Overall, Guilfoyle's fashion choices appeared to lean more risque as reports circulated about the uncertainty of her and Donald Jr.'s future.