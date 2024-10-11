Kimberly Guilfoyle's Blinged Outfit During Utah Ranch Visit Is So Embarrassing
Another day on the campaign trail for Donald Trump has led to another tasteless outfit from Kimberly Guilfoyle. The former Fox News host was in Utah with fiancé Donald Trump Jr. at House Speaker Mike Schultz's ranch. To celebrate the visit, the Utah politician uploaded an Instagram carousel on October 6, and for the majority of the snaps, Guilfoyle was dressed relatively conservatively. She wore a sleeveless black turtleneck with black pants and brown square-toed shoes. In one pic, however, Guilfoyle's gaudy fashion sensibilities were on display.
Included in Schultz's upload was a photo of Guilfoyle and Don Jr. near a rodeo pen. Guilfoyle had a different wardrobe for that location, as she sported a black Alo Yoga set with a bright pink zip-up sweater. The clothing stood out enough, but it was her footwear that was the most eye-catching, as Guilfoyle completed her ranch look with a pair of blinged-out clear-strap wedges. Meanwhile, her beau wore a dark tee, blue jeans, and a pair of camo sneakers which seemed far more fitting for the surroundings.
The country-style misfire was reminiscent of Guilfoyle's attempt at Nashville chic just a couple of weeks earlier. She donned a short faded-gold dress with fringes and a plunging neckline while attending the Log Cabin Republicans event in Tennessee. Her footwear selection did her no favors either, as Guilfoyle opted for a pair of pointed-toed knee-high leather boots. Overall, Guilfoyle's fashion choices appeared to lean more risque as reports circulated about the uncertainty of her and Donald Jr.'s future.
How Kimberly Guilfoyle has combatted break up rumors
After they visited Utah, Kimberly Guilfoyle shared a clip from a joint interview with Donald Trump Jr. to Instagram as the couple spoke to Rumble's Eric Moutsos while visiting the state. Even though the couple were set to be married, it was one of the rare times she had posted Trump to her timeline since the early days of the summer. Weeks before their trip to Utah, the former "The Five" host posted a PDA-packed Instagram carousel of the couple's visit to the Patriot's Day Freedom Fest — the post appeared to be a coverup for the breakup rumors surrounding Guilfoyle and Trump. In typical Guilfoyle style, the political pundit was overdressed for the event in Morning View, Kentucky, as she wore a low-cut red dress with matching bright red heels.
Days later, Guilfoyle uploaded a series of pics to her timeline after speaking at the Texas Youth Summit. She once again kept it gauche by wearing a midnight blue dress that had a plunging neckline and a skirt that came up just above her knees. Even though there were whispers that he had a mistress, Guilfoyle still showed support for her fiance and managed to include a pic of Trump Jr. addressing the Texas crowd.
As those affair rumors swirled, Guilfoyle ramped up her revenge-style outfits. On September 25, she posted multiple snaps to her Instagram Stories of her visit to Bucharest, Romania with Trump. Guilfoyle opted for a low-cut black dress that accentuated her figure for that stop in the Balkans with her fiancé.