Kimberly Guilfoyle's Most Tasteless Outfits While Campaigning For Trump

Nothing is a certainty in life aside from death, taxes, and Kimberly Guilfoyle busting out with an inappropriate outfit. It doesn't matter what the event or occasion is; she has unbefitting attire for them all. Guilfoyle's risqué homecoming dance look from April 2024 comprised an exceedingly low-cut scoop neckline mini dress and rosette choker. While Guilfoyle's outfit she wore for her son's prom took improper to a whole new level. Still, Guilfoyle doesn't save unseemly styles solely for private occasions; she rocks tasteless ones while stumping for Donald Trump, too.

Guilfoyle has been a vocal and ferocious constant on the campaign trail, a fixture by Donald Trump Jr.'s side as they traverse the U.S.A., giving vitriolic, caustic, and ominous fiery speeches to adoring MAGA crowds. Guilfoyle becomes so het up on the podium that she sends the decibel counter off the scale. Something that hasn't gone unnoticed by late-night comedians. "We begin tonight with Kimberly Guilfoyle, who delivered the kind of monologue typically seen in a YouTube video of a maskless woman being kicked out of Trader Joe's," a cartoon anchor announced on the "Late Show" back in 2020.

And there's no arguing that Guilfoyle got decidedly amped up during her RNC speech. "Ladies and gentlemen, leaders and fighters for freedom and liberty and the American dream, the best is yet to come!" she screamed. Still, some pay more attention to Guilfoyle's tasteless outfits while she's campaigning rather than her fervid rhetoric. We're checking out some of the most ostentatious.