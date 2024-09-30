Kimberly Guilfoyle Botches Attempt At Nashville Chic With Tasteless Fringe Dress

Kimberly Guilfoyle brought a taste of Trump Tower to Nashville as one of the headliners at a Log Cabin Republicans event. Her faded gold dress looked like it was pieced together from remnants of some of Donald Trump's shiny wallpaper, but even he would likely consider Guilfoyle's layers of swishy fringe tacky overkill.

If Guilfoyle was trying to give chic cowgirl, she missed that target by a wide berth. Instead, she was channeling a washed-up country singer about to take to the high seas for a honky-tonk booze cruise. Many of Guilfoyle's most tasteless campaign outfits have featured abbreviated skirts and elongated necklines, and her latest look was no exception. It was the fast-fashion version of something Carrie Underwood might wear to show off her killer legs at the CMT Awards, but Guilfoyle's footwear would have the singer asking Jesus to take the wheel and get her to a Cavender's Boot City, stat.

Nothing about Guilfoyle's pointy-toed, knee-high boots said Western wear. The shaft didn't seem to fit quite right, which made them look like they belonged with a cheap go-go dancer costume. Her outfit was also slightly Eras Tour-coded, serving as a reminder that Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris, not the guy Guilfoyle is rooting for. However, the former Fox News personality did get to party with one of Trump's most famous supporters at the Red White & Rock event.