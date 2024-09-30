Kimberly Guilfoyle Botches Attempt At Nashville Chic With Tasteless Fringe Dress
Kimberly Guilfoyle brought a taste of Trump Tower to Nashville as one of the headliners at a Log Cabin Republicans event. Her faded gold dress looked like it was pieced together from remnants of some of Donald Trump's shiny wallpaper, but even he would likely consider Guilfoyle's layers of swishy fringe tacky overkill.
If Guilfoyle was trying to give chic cowgirl, she missed that target by a wide berth. Instead, she was channeling a washed-up country singer about to take to the high seas for a honky-tonk booze cruise. Many of Guilfoyle's most tasteless campaign outfits have featured abbreviated skirts and elongated necklines, and her latest look was no exception. It was the fast-fashion version of something Carrie Underwood might wear to show off her killer legs at the CMT Awards, but Guilfoyle's footwear would have the singer asking Jesus to take the wheel and get her to a Cavender's Boot City, stat.
Nothing about Guilfoyle's pointy-toed, knee-high boots said Western wear. The shaft didn't seem to fit quite right, which made them look like they belonged with a cheap go-go dancer costume. Her outfit was also slightly Eras Tour-coded, serving as a reminder that Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris, not the guy Guilfoyle is rooting for. However, the former Fox News personality did get to party with one of Trump's most famous supporters at the Red White & Rock event.
Kimberly Guilfoyle watched her fiancé sing with Kid Rock
While she didn't include Donald Trump Jr. in her Instagram Story pic, Kimberly Guilfoyle shrugged off those affair rumors once again by tagging along with him to Kid Rock's Big A** Honky Tonk & Rock 'n' Roll Steakhouse. Outside the event venue, the couple walked side-by-side as they waved to supporters and shook their hands. Kid Rock is a longtime Donald Trump supporter, and Guilfoyle has praised him in the past. "We love Michigan and we LOVE @kidrock," she wrote in a 2020 Instagram post. "It's not easy to be a vocal supporter of this President — the media wants to cancel anyone who speaks out." Four years later, Kid Rock hasn't been canceled and continues to perform.
According to TMZ, Donald Jr. joined Kid Rock onstage at the Log Cabin Republicans' fundraiser and sang "Cowboy" with him. He even danced a little. But unlike his date, he made no attempt to dress like he was ready to do some boot scootin' in the Country Music Capital of the World. Instead, he looked ready to attend a business brunch in his khaki pants, tucked-in white dress shirt, and Adidas sneakers.
Wrestler Ric Flair was also in attendance at the event and "Right Thurr" rapper Chingy was scheduled to perform. He faced so much pushback from his fans that he filmed an Instagram video defending his participation, comparing it to Michael Jackson being honored by Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush at the White House. However, no presidents were in attendance.