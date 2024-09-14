10 Times Carrie Underwood's Killer Legs Had Heads Turning

Forget the Louisville Slugger (à la "Before He Cheats") — right now, Buffy the leg day slayer, Carrie Underwood, could probably cave in the door of a pretty little souped-up four-wheel drive with a well-placed kick. She would do even more damage if she was wearing a pair of her sky-high platform heels, which double as workout equipment. "There's a lot about wearing heels that's actually, like, good for your muscles," she told Women's Health in 2021. The "Cry Pretty" hitmaker has found that her calves especially seem to benefit from her favorite style of footwear.

Underwood looks like her job is crushing it at the gym all day, and sometimes she does combine concert prep with her workouts. In a 2020 Business Insider interview, the woman who deserves some credit for the singer's sensational legs, personal trainer Erin Oprea, spilled a secret about how Underwood stays so fit. The fitness pro revealed that she makes her client sing while running or even jump roping. "When you're on the stage dancing around, it really helps you be prepared for that and not get winded," Oprea explained. And remember — Underwood is doing this while also tottering around in stilettos.

According to Glamour, some of Underwood's go-to leg exercises are bodyweight classics, including squats with a lunge chaser. She often gets asked to drop her fitness routine, as from when Underwood's emotional "American Idol" journey began to now, her legs have had a killer transformation and have complemented some stylish fashion moments.