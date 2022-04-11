Carrie Underwood's Appearance At The CMT Music Awards Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
The 2022 CMT Music Awards are officially underway and while there haven't been any slaps causing everyone to talk, there have been plenty of other events causing a social media stir.
There is the question of who will win the biggest award of the night for Video of the Year, along with the excitement over the Judds' first televised performance in two decades. On top of that, host Kelsea Ballerini tested positive for COVID-19 just hours before the red carpet began, causing her to remotely host from her home. Ballerini was set to host the award show alongside Anthony Mackie before Kane Brown, one of the leading nominees for the night, stepped in as a second in-person co-host. But, despite the situation, Ballerini chose to make light of it during the show. The "Heartfirst" singer joined the show fashionably late — joking that Mackie and Brown tried to start without her, before showing off her superstar glam that she did herself.
But Ballerini isn't the only country music star whose glam is causing a ton of social media chatter! In fact, fellow blonde bombshell Carrie Underwood's red carpet glam is causing country music fans to go absolutely wild online.
Carrie Underwood's purple cheetah dress is all the rage
Gracing the 2022 CMT Music Awards red carpet, Carrie Underwood stunned everyone with her wild look.
Underwood chose to hit the carpet wearing a purple cheetah print dress with a high slit and strap detailing on the chest. Keeping the rest of the look simple, Underwood paired the dress with plain black pointed-toe pumps, a sparkly black clutch, a decorative ring on her right hand, and silver dangle earrings. Underwood gave fans a sneak peek of her look earlier in the day by showing off her purple and black cheetah nails on social media. "Purr-fect nails for tonight's CMT Awards," she captioned the photo. And it seems with her look, Underwood is signifying she is ready to take on her prey — or fellow nominees — and take home a win!
But once fans got to see Underwood's whole look in action, it didn't take long before they began gushing over Underwood's red carpet glam online. "Looking [stellar]," one fan wrote with a matching purple heart emoji, playing into Underwood's outfit theme. Another fan added, "Carrie Underwood is a GODDESS!!" Yet, while fans are obsessing over Underwood's glam for tonight's award show, there is plenty more to celebrate as Underwood won Collaborative Video of the Year alongside Jason Aldean and awaits possibly winning 2022 Video of the Year.