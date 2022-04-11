Carrie Underwood's Appearance At The CMT Music Awards Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

The 2022 CMT Music Awards are officially underway and while there haven't been any slaps causing everyone to talk, there have been plenty of other events causing a social media stir.

There is the question of who will win the biggest award of the night for Video of the Year, along with the excitement over the Judds' first televised performance in two decades. On top of that, host Kelsea Ballerini tested positive for COVID-19 just hours before the red carpet began, causing her to remotely host from her home. Ballerini was set to host the award show alongside Anthony Mackie before Kane Brown, one of the leading nominees for the night, stepped in as a second in-person co-host. But, despite the situation, Ballerini chose to make light of it during the show. The "Heartfirst" singer joined the show fashionably late — joking that Mackie and Brown tried to start without her, before showing off her superstar glam that she did herself.

But Ballerini isn't the only country music star whose glam is causing a ton of social media chatter! In fact, fellow blonde bombshell Carrie Underwood's red carpet glam is causing country music fans to go absolutely wild online.