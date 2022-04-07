We Finally Know When Carrie Underwood Will Release Her New Album

Singing superstar Carrie Underwood shared exciting news with her fans on April 7. She revealed details regarding the release of her next album, and this one is generating a lot of buzz. The announcement came just days after Underwood's exciting 2022 Grammys experience, where her album "My Savior" snagged the Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album (per Billboard).

That was her eighth win since she took her Season 4 "American Idol" win in 2005 and turned it into a phenomenally successful music career. Underwood's first Grammys came shortly after her "Idol" win when she took home awards for both Best New Artist and Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 2007. This latest win was a special one for Underwood, and she revealed on Instagram she felt it was "the most important album I have ever made!"

Based on Underwood's reaction to this gospel Grammys win, some fans might think it will be hard for her to top the experience she had with "My Savior." As she told People, she was doing her best not to start crying backstage after the win. "This is one thing that I've wanted to do," she explained. "Literally, my whole career, I've wanted to make this album and I got to." It turns out, Underwood wasn't exactly planning to take time off to relish her big win. She already has another album put together and fans won't have to wait long to hear it.