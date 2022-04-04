Carrie Underwood's Grammys Night Was Bittersweet For A Heartbreaking Reason
There's absolutely no doubt that Carrie Underwood is one of the hottest names in the music industry, and she's known for churning out one hit after the next. Underwood has come a long way since her "American Idol" days, and it's safe to say that she's one of the most successful talents to ever appear on the show (along with Kelly Clarkson). The singer has a lot to be proud of in her career, and it's far from over.
In early April, Underwood attended the star-studded Grammy Awards, which was refreshingly in-person following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the show, Underwood posed on the red carpet in a stunning Dolce & Gabbana gown, per Yahoo! The dress featured a tight-fitting sequined top that showcased Underwood's tiny frame, while the bottom of the dress boasted a chiffon-like fabric that poofed out and grazed the ground. Her husband, Mike Fisher, also looked dapper in a fitted tux.
Aside from just attending the awards, Underwood also performed her song "Ghost Story" for the first time. The icing on the cake? She took home a Grammy, which is pretty much the highest honor you can get in the music industry. "I WON A GRAMMY!!!!! I love this album ( #MySavior ) so much, and I truly believe it is the most important album I have ever made!" Underwood gushed on Instagram. It definitely seemed to be a good evening for the country singer, but the following day, she shared some upsetting news with fans.
Carrie Underwood is mourning the loss of her dog
The day of the Grammys proved to be a super bittersweet day for Carrie Underwood. The singer took to social media to share some sad news with fans regarding the loss of her dog. As anyone who's owned a pet knows, it's never easy to lose them as they're part of the family. Underwood shared a series of images of her dog Ace and a caption that is enough to break anyone's heart.
Underwood began the post by sharing that the pup had crossed over the rainbow bridge. "He will forever live on in our hearts and be forever missed," she wrote, adding that Ace had been there for some crazy moments in her life. "He was with me through 3 houses, 6 tours and 2 kids...always ready to snuggle and play...through all the highs and lows," she wrote. "He was a true friend and a good boy till the very end." We're not crying; you're crying. Fans immediately took to the post's comments section to send their condolences to Underwood. "I'm so so so sorry, Carrie! Lots of love to you and your fam... xo!" singer Caitlyn Smith wrote.
Unfortunately, Underwood is not the only celebrity to lose a pet this year. A few weeks before she lost her beloved ace, Mario Lopez informed fans that he was reeling after losing his pooch Julio Cesar Chavez Lopez, who was 13. If anything, this just makes us want to hug our fur babies tighter.