Carrie Underwood's Grammys Night Was Bittersweet For A Heartbreaking Reason

There's absolutely no doubt that Carrie Underwood is one of the hottest names in the music industry, and she's known for churning out one hit after the next. Underwood has come a long way since her "American Idol" days, and it's safe to say that she's one of the most successful talents to ever appear on the show (along with Kelly Clarkson). The singer has a lot to be proud of in her career, and it's far from over.

In early April, Underwood attended the star-studded Grammy Awards, which was refreshingly in-person following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the show, Underwood posed on the red carpet in a stunning Dolce & Gabbana gown, per Yahoo! The dress featured a tight-fitting sequined top that showcased Underwood's tiny frame, while the bottom of the dress boasted a chiffon-like fabric that poofed out and grazed the ground. Her husband, Mike Fisher, also looked dapper in a fitted tux.

Aside from just attending the awards, Underwood also performed her song "Ghost Story" for the first time. The icing on the cake? She took home a Grammy, which is pretty much the highest honor you can get in the music industry. "I WON A GRAMMY!!!!! I love this album ( #MySavior ) so much, and I truly believe it is the most important album I have ever made!" Underwood gushed on Instagram. It definitely seemed to be a good evening for the country singer, but the following day, she shared some upsetting news with fans.