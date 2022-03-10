Mario Lopez Opens Up The Devastating Loss Of His Longtime Dog

Is it just us, or does Mario Lopez have the cutest family? The "Saved by the Bell" alum loves to share glimpses of his family life on social media, especially when he's welcoming new members. In 2019, he had a good reason to celebrate, thanks to the birth of his son. "It's a BOY!!!! Healthy, beautiful baby boy... Santino Rafael Lopez!" he wrote on the update. "Baby & Mom are doing great. Mrs. Lopez came through like a Champ!" The star is also the proud father to kids Gia and Dominic.

It's also no secret that Lopez is a big animal lover. Like many other celebrities, the actor has a soft spot for pets, and he shares images of his pups on his Instagram feed from time to time. In 2020, Lopez and his family welcomed another four-legged friend with a furry face and sweet personality. "Lopez fambam here wIth a very important announcement: we decided we are going to expand the family" he said in an Instagram post before introducing Oscar DeLaHoya Lopez. "Always name the doggies after great fighters, this one after my boy Oscar, who's a perro in real life too," he added.

The family's other pup, Julio, also appeared in the video to welcome his new little brother. Unfortunately, just a few short years after welcoming Oscar to the family, their beloved Julio died.