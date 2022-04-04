Carrie Underwood's Grammys Performance Has Tongues Wagging
On April 3, the 64th annual Grammy Awards aired live from the MGM Grand hotel in Las Vegas. The show was originally supposed to air in January, but concerns about COVID-19 led to its postponement. The Grammys were finally able to be broadcast and the show ended up being an entertaining night full of iconic performances and well-deserved wins. The ceremony featured some fantastic showings from some of the music industry's biggest names, including H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Justin Bieber, BTS, and Chris Stapleton. But one performance seemed to get fans talking more than any other: Carrie Underwood's debut live rendition of her newest single, "Ghost Story."
Her most recent song is a haunting melody about a former flame that she released in March, her newest release since "My Savior" in 2021. The record was a hit, and her fans seemed thrilled with the effort. Underwood's vocals were on point (as they always are) but, for this particular performance, people were talking about more than just her incredible talent.
Carrie Underwood's look had fans talking
Even though Carrie Underwood got her start as part of a singing competition, as her fame grew, she became known for more than just her voice. Though her talent is undeniable, Underwood's looks have also been known to get people talking. Specifically, people love her incredibly toned legs. Most likely knowing that they are her best asset, Underwood's wardrobe for her performance of her new single, "Ghost Story," highlighted her fantastic pins. Changing her look from her red carpet outfit, Underwood sported a tight, purple mini dress with a voluminous train that did nothing but draw attention to her toned and fit legs.
Fans of Underwood took to Twitter to express their fondness for the singer's incredibly gorgeous gams. "Those legs just might save the Earth!!" one person wrote in part. "Carrie Underwood out here squatting 850lbs while dropping new tracks in the studio. She about to pop a positive for PED's backstage at the Grammys," another fan joked. "Carrie Underwood's legs won the night!!!" a third user penned. One thing's for sure — Underwood never skips leg day.