Carrie Underwood's Grammys Performance Has Tongues Wagging

On April 3, the 64th annual Grammy Awards aired live from the MGM Grand hotel in Las Vegas. The show was originally supposed to air in January, but concerns about COVID-19 led to its postponement. The Grammys were finally able to be broadcast and the show ended up being an entertaining night full of iconic performances and well-deserved wins. The ceremony featured some fantastic showings from some of the music industry's biggest names, including H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Justin Bieber, BTS, and Chris Stapleton. But one performance seemed to get fans talking more than any other: Carrie Underwood's debut live rendition of her newest single, "Ghost Story."

Her most recent song is a haunting melody about a former flame that she released in March, her newest release since "My Savior" in 2021. The record was a hit, and her fans seemed thrilled with the effort. Underwood's vocals were on point (as they always are) but, for this particular performance, people were talking about more than just her incredible talent.