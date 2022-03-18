What's The Real Meaning Of Carrie Underwood's Ghost Story? Here's What We Think

Carrie Underwood is back with new music in the form of "Ghost Story," her first lead single from a new album — which wasn't from her Christmas release, "My Gift," or her gospel album, "My Savior" — since she dropped "Cry Pretty," the lead single from the album of the same name, in 2016.

The new single may have come as a bit of a surprise to fans, as the star didn't start teasing the song on social media until March, the very same month as "Ghost Story" actually dropped. March 10, her birthday, saw her share a snap from the studio to Instagram alongside the very cryptic caption, "So, I did a thing..." and the teases just got more and more telling from there. On March 14, she shared a five-second-long snippet of an unknown song as she confirmed it would be dropping on March 18. One day later? That song was confirmed to be "Ghost Story" in another teaser that had fans at the edge of their seats. Underwood dropped the single artwork via Instagram on March 15, and we got an even longer teaser on March 17 before it finally dropped the following day.

But what exactly is "Ghost Story" all about? Well, come along with us as we have a go at decoding the hauntingly powerful song.