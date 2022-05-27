Carrie Underwood Shares An Emotional Memory From The Night She Won American Idol

Carrie Underwood is one of the most successful artist in country music, and she has the trophy case to prove it. The singer has been nominated for an impressive 16 Grammys, and she's taken home the trophy eight times. According to Country Now, Underwood has also been nominated 15 times in a row for "Female Vocalist of the Year" at the CMAs. Not too shabby if you ask us!

It almost seems like Underwood has always lived her life in the spotlight, but she came from humble beginnings. Fans first heard the country music star's voice on the fourth season of the hit show "American Idol," where she came out ahead of Bo Bice. Much like Kelly Clarkson winning the freshman season of the series, Underwood's win on the show helped launch her into the spotlight. During an appearance on "American Idol" in May, Underwood got emotional as she recalled how much her life changed since she won the show. "I do feel like this show was created for people like me, for people like Noah who didn't know to dream that big but knew that they wanted to do something," she said, referring to her mentee and Season 20 winner, Noah Thompson. "That's a decision that changed my entire life — I have no idea where I'd be. And to see contestants get every opportunity they've ever wanted is just magical."

It's easy to see that winning the show meant a lot to the singer, and all these years later, she's still reflecting on that very special day.