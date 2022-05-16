Why Carrie Underwood Is Returning To American Idol

Carrie Underwood is one of the most successful "American Idol" winners in the show's history. The Checotah, Oklahoma girl-next-door has come a long way since she won "American Idol" in 2005. Underwood auditioned for "American Idol" after a record development deal fell through in her teens.

The mom-of-two told The Guardian in 2019, "I just got my braces off, my acne had cleared up decently ... but we had no idea what we were doing." Underwood's audition for "American Idol" is especially memorable; she holds her own with Simon Cowell and clucks like a chicken! After she gets the news she is going to Hollywood, the singer tells her mom, "Probably being on a plane will be terrifying ... I've never been on a plane before, and this country girl is going to Hollywood!" So sweet.

Since then, the "Jesus Take The Wheel" singer has won eight Grammy Awards and a whopping 25 CMT Music Awards, more than any other artist. Now, fans will surely be interested in why the "Church Bells" singer is returning to the Season 20 finale of "American Idol."