Kimberly Guilfoyle Ramps Up Scandalous Revenge Style As Don Jr. Affair Rumors Surge

Amid rumors that Donald Trump Jr. is seeing another woman, his fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle is ramping up her revenge style (a la Princess Diana's famous revenge dress) by putting her curves on display in posts to her Instagram Stories. The former Fox News anchor took a trip to the Balkans with her fiancé in September 2024 amid efforts to drum up support in Romania and Serbia for Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

On September 25, Guilfoyle shared a trio of snaps to her Instagram Stories from her stop in Bucharest, Romania where she sported a low-cut black dress with low shoulder straps. In the first photo, she flashed a giant smile while sitting in a chair and looking away from the camera. Guilfoyle's revealing dress was on full display in the next photo, as she posed next to Don Jr., but the couple stood stiffly beside one another without making contact. The pair looked more comfortable in the third photo that Guilfoyle posted, as she looked more modest with a fur jacket draped over her shoulders as she stood with Don Jr.

It was not surprising to see Guilfoyle sporting an eye-catching outfit while in Romania, as just a week earlier she rocked a skin-baring dress after rumors that she and Donald Jr. had broken up emerged. The former "The Five" host posed in a backless purple dress from designer Oscar Lopez that he posted to his Instagram feed on September 17. Guilfoyle wearing the skimpy numbers came shortly after the Daily Mail released photos of Donald Jr. having dinner with model Bettina Anderson in August. "They were definitely on a date," a source told the outlet on September 15. After that report was released, Guilfoyle made some changes to her Instagram content.