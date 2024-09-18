Kimberly Guilfoyle's Attempt To Cover Up Don Jr. Breakup Rumors Reeks Of Desperation
Amid whispers that her fiance could be cheating, Kimberly Guilfoyle made a desperate attempt to squash break up rumors with Donald Trump Jr. by posting photos of the couple attending an event together. On September 17, Guilfoyle uploaded an Instagram carousel from the Patriot's Day Freedom Fest which took place the previous weekend. "I'm so grateful for the 10,000+ patriots who came out to stand up for our values and support the America First movement & @realdonaldtrump," she wrote in the caption. The nine-photo post opened with the former Fox News anchor addressing the crowd. Snaps three and four featured Trump, and Guilfoyle turned up the heat in the following pics which appeared to be placed for the sole purpose of proving the couple were still together.
The upload was laced with cringey PDA moments between Guilfoyle and Trump. Guilfoyle was photographed from the back in the fifth photo as she addressed the crowd and Trump had his hand placed around her waist. To really sell their affection for one another, Guilfoyle was seen planting a kiss on her fiance's cheek in the next slide. The last picture of the upload showed the couple posing side-by-side at the event. Multiple photos of the couple together seemed to be overkill considering Guilfoyle had not posted Donald Jr. to her timeline since July 12.
The effort to sell that their relationship was in good standing did not go unnoticed by Guilfoyle's followers. "Ok so u both are still together," one happily-surprised fan wrote alongside a heart-eye emoji. Others brought up the reports that Trump was seeing another woman.
Donald Trump Jr.'s rumored fling
The timing of Kimberly Guilfoyle's Instagram post featuring PDA photos with Donald Trump Jr. seemed suspicious. As mentioned, she had not posted her fiance to her timeline for weeks, and then decided to upload the post only days after reports from the Daily Mail surfaced that Trump was cozying up to a dinner date companion. Guilfoyle's supporters weighed in in her comment section. "Thank God.@dailymail you have been seething through your teeth all weekend wondering where our beautiful queen is, welp, here ya have it," one follower wrote, seemingly buying the post as proof that Guilfoyle and Trump were on good terms.
They were referencing a couple articles from the Daily Mail that preceded Guilfoyle's PDA post. On September 15, the outlet posted photos of Trump enjoying a dinner with model and influencer, Bettina Anderson, which were taken in August. While the photos were innocuous, the quotes from an eyewitness were damning. "They were definitely on a date," the insider told the Daily Mail while adding that the pair exchanged "kisses [that] were romantic." The following day the publication added fuel to the fire by claiming Guilfoyle was unaware of her partner's relationship with Anderson. "Kimberly either didn't know about Bettina — or didn't want to know," a source told the Daily Mail on September 16. Reportedly, it was an open secret that Trump stepped out on Guilfoyle.
A couple days later, Anderson took to her Instagram page to seemingly address the rumors about her and Trump. "Gossip is the devil's telephone. Best to just hang up.- Moira Rose," the influencer wrote in the caption of her post while posing next to a "Private" sign.