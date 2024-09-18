Kimberly Guilfoyle's Attempt To Cover Up Don Jr. Breakup Rumors Reeks Of Desperation

Amid whispers that her fiance could be cheating, Kimberly Guilfoyle made a desperate attempt to squash break up rumors with Donald Trump Jr. by posting photos of the couple attending an event together. On September 17, Guilfoyle uploaded an Instagram carousel from the Patriot's Day Freedom Fest which took place the previous weekend. "I'm so grateful for the 10,000+ patriots who came out to stand up for our values and support the America First movement & @realdonaldtrump," she wrote in the caption. The nine-photo post opened with the former Fox News anchor addressing the crowd. Snaps three and four featured Trump, and Guilfoyle turned up the heat in the following pics which appeared to be placed for the sole purpose of proving the couple were still together.

The upload was laced with cringey PDA moments between Guilfoyle and Trump. Guilfoyle was photographed from the back in the fifth photo as she addressed the crowd and Trump had his hand placed around her waist. To really sell their affection for one another, Guilfoyle was seen planting a kiss on her fiance's cheek in the next slide. The last picture of the upload showed the couple posing side-by-side at the event. Multiple photos of the couple together seemed to be overkill considering Guilfoyle had not posted Donald Jr. to her timeline since July 12.

The effort to sell that their relationship was in good standing did not go unnoticed by Guilfoyle's followers. "Ok so u both are still together," one happily-surprised fan wrote alongside a heart-eye emoji. Others brought up the reports that Trump was seeing another woman.