Why People Think Kimberly Guilfoyle & Don Jr.'s Wedding Is Secretly Called Off
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. continue to fuel speculation that they've decided to cancel their wedding. The couple's engagement originally entered the news cycle in January 2022, despite reportedly taking place a couple of years earlier. An insider confirmed the news to People. "Kim has been wearing her engagement ring and both are very excited about blending their families," they said. And though the actual couple took time to speak on their engagement publicly, they've confirmed it in their own words as well.
In September 2023, Guilfoyle, for example, had an on-air tiff with a Newsmax reporter who cast doubt on her future as a member of the Trump family by calling Donald Trump her "potential future father-in-law" (via Mediaite). After a bit of back and forth, Guilfoyle eventually said, "We've been engaged babe for two years, but we'll take this breaking news alert. That's hysterical." Despite her urgency to re-establish their engagement, details about a possible wedding have been basically non-existent in subsequent months. Furthermore, Guilfoyle and Donald Jr. have also been working hard to squash split rumors as reports about him allegedly cheating on her with Bettina Anderson circulated. But that's not the only reason that people think the pair have secretly called off their wedding.
Kimberly Guilfoyle may not be very popular with the Trump family
Aside from Donald Trump Jr. openly flaunting his questionable friendship with Bettina Anderson in public, it appears as if Kimberly Guilfoyle doesn't have many allies within the Trump family. Donald Trump, specifically, has been said to dislike Guilfoyle, despite her being one of his biggest supporters. Apparently, the disdain runs in the family, as there have also been rumors that Donald Jr.'s daughter, Kai Trump, is feuding with Guilfoyle and purposefully excluding her from her curated social media content of her family. Of course, this isn't the only indication that Guilfoyle is not among the Trump family's inner clique.
In 2022, Ivanka Trump went viral after posting photos from her sister Tiffany Trump's wedding to Michael Boulos. According to Newsweek, Ivanka took the liberty of posting a Guilfoyle-free wedding photo that included herself, Tiffany, Melania Trump, Marla Maples, and Eric Trump's wife, Lara Trump, to her Instagram account. Eventually, Ivanka pasted the original photo including Guilfoyle inside her Instagram Stories, but by that point, the slight had circulated across the internet, sparking jokes and memes.
Lastly, Radar has reported that Donald Jr.'s scandal involving Anderson has ruined all chances of his marriage to Guilfoyle moving forward. Oh, and apparently, the Trump family is reportedly not upset with this shocking revelation. "Let's just say that Don Jr. and the rest of them got the distant impression that Kimberly liked the idea of being a Trump more than she liked him," a source shared with the outlet in November 2024. "Despite what the Trumps might say in public, they were never fully behind Kimberly. Some of them were even turned off by her, though they'll never admit it," they continued.