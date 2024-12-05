Why People Think Kimberly Guilfoyle & Don Jr.'s Wedding Is Secretly Called Off

Aside from Donald Trump Jr. openly flaunting his questionable friendship with Bettina Anderson in public, it appears as if Kimberly Guilfoyle doesn't have many allies within the Trump family. Donald Trump, specifically, has been said to dislike Guilfoyle, despite her being one of his biggest supporters. Apparently, the disdain runs in the family, as there have also been rumors that Donald Jr.'s daughter, Kai Trump, is feuding with Guilfoyle and purposefully excluding her from her curated social media content of her family. Of course, this isn't the only indication that Guilfoyle is not among the Trump family's inner clique.

In 2022, Ivanka Trump went viral after posting photos from her sister Tiffany Trump's wedding to Michael Boulos. According to Newsweek, Ivanka took the liberty of posting a Guilfoyle-free wedding photo that included herself, Tiffany, Melania Trump, Marla Maples, and Eric Trump's wife, Lara Trump, to her Instagram account. Eventually, Ivanka pasted the original photo including Guilfoyle inside her Instagram Stories, but by that point, the slight had circulated across the internet, sparking jokes and memes.

Lastly, Radar has reported that Donald Jr.'s scandal involving Anderson has ruined all chances of his marriage to Guilfoyle moving forward. Oh, and apparently, the Trump family is reportedly not upset with this shocking revelation. "Let's just say that Don Jr. and the rest of them got the distant impression that Kimberly liked the idea of being a Trump more than she liked him," a source shared with the outlet in November 2024. "Despite what the Trumps might say in public, they were never fully behind Kimberly. Some of them were even turned off by her, though they'll never admit it," they continued.