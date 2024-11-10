All The Reasons Trump Supposedly Doesn't Like Kimberly Guilfoyle

Kimberly Guilfoyle has made it abundantly clear that she's her future-father-in-law's biggest fan (or at least one of them), but if you've found yourself wondering if Donald Trump is as enamored with her, well, you're not alone. In fact, there have been a few reports to suggest the businessman isn't a Guilfoyle stan for a number of reasons.

Tension in Donald and Guilfoyle's relationship is said to have begun right from the start. Speaking to The Atlantic of the very first time she joined the family at an official event back in 2018, an insider claimed that the president was unimpressed by the amount of attention she got. That wasn't his only gripe, though. Another thing Donald seemed to take issue with was his view of Guilfoyle as an "airhead." This was despite her past as an attorney. However, one especially ick-inducing possibility for the disapproval stemmed from Donald's own interest in her. As one advisor told the outlet, the elder Donald actually did like Guilfoyle. But, like, liked liked her. Granted, Donald has said some eyebrow-raising things about his own daughter, Ivanka Trump, so maybe the fact that his son ended up dating someone he's said to have inquired about isn't all that big of a deal.

Whatever the root of the awkwardness, more than one source told The Atlantic that Guilfoyle ended up being scratched off the list for that year's Thanksgiving celebration at Mar-a-Lago. Of course, Donald Trump Jr.'s rep denied that was the case, so perhaps there was a miscommunication there. However, we took a look through Guilfoyle's Instagram, and she certainly didn't post about being part of any of the Florida festivities.