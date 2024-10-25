Kimberly Guilfoyle & Alina Habba Confuse Mar-A-Lago For The Nightclub In Sleazy Mini-Dresses
Just weeks ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Alina Habba and Kimberly Guilfoyle attended the premiere for James O'Keefe's "A Line in the Sand" documentary. And, while there's no denying that both ladies looked great, their ensembles certainly leaned more nightclub than movie premiere — and when considering the seriousness of the subject matter, a slightly sleazier nightclub, at that. Though both Habba and Guilfoyle opted for minidresses, there was a pretty stark difference between the two. Habba's was a white, low-cut A-line number with scallop detailing along the neckline but, we've got to say, it was far from her most tasteless look since becoming Donald Trump's attorney. However, given that Habba's caption under some red carpet snaps posted to Instagram described the border situation as "A humanitarian disaster," the pick felt more than a little off.
Then, there was Guilfoyle's look. Again, very different, but arguably even less appropriate for the occasion than Habba's 'fit. Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, ahem, donned a tight-fitting olive green wrap dress, complete with a deeply plunging neckline for the event. She topped it all off with a giant gold belt and matching gold stilettos. In short, we wouldn't be surprised to see the same outfit at a nightclub (though perhaps it would have been more du jour circa 2013?). Guilfoyle has been known to take inappropriate attire to the next level, but this particular choice was bizarre for the occasion at hand, to say the very least.
Mar-a-Lago's dress code seems a little all over the place
In fairness to Alina Habba and Kimberly Guilfoyle, their outfits were far from the strangest of the night. Judging by what some of the other attendees wore, we have to wonder what the dress code was, if any. Boho sundresses, sparkly minidresses, faux (we hope) fur, and even a naked dress with major pearl jewelry were all present and accounted for on the red carpet. And then, there was Donald Trump's ex-wife, Marla Maples, who arrived in silky blue cargo pants and a white button-down shirt. Apparently, variety is the spice of life in Mar-a-Lago.
Indecipherable dress codes seem to be something of a theme at the Florida resort, because the day before the "A Line in the Sand" screening, another documentary also premiered there. Guilfoyle also attended the screening for "The Man You Don't Know," this time opting for a black minidress. Once again, it featured a super-low neckline, though this one had a mesh panel that covered up the decolletage area.
However, as we've seen in pics of the former Fox News host posing with others at the event, there were also some floor-length, plunging diamante numbers, alongside formal red gowns, and even a handful of more conventional cocktail dresses (a look notably donned by Habba's bestie, Siggy Flicker). Also seen at the event, regardless of outfit? MAGA caps. We suppose at least that makes a certain amount of sense.