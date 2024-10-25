Kimberly Guilfoyle & Alina Habba Confuse Mar-A-Lago For The Nightclub In Sleazy Mini-Dresses

Just weeks ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Alina Habba and Kimberly Guilfoyle attended the premiere for James O'Keefe's "A Line in the Sand" documentary. And, while there's no denying that both ladies looked great, their ensembles certainly leaned more nightclub than movie premiere — and when considering the seriousness of the subject matter, a slightly sleazier nightclub, at that. Though both Habba and Guilfoyle opted for minidresses, there was a pretty stark difference between the two. Habba's was a white, low-cut A-line number with scallop detailing along the neckline but, we've got to say, it was far from her most tasteless look since becoming Donald Trump's attorney. However, given that Habba's caption under some red carpet snaps posted to Instagram described the border situation as "A humanitarian disaster," the pick felt more than a little off.

Then, there was Guilfoyle's look. Again, very different, but arguably even less appropriate for the occasion than Habba's 'fit. Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, ahem, donned a tight-fitting olive green wrap dress, complete with a deeply plunging neckline for the event. She topped it all off with a giant gold belt and matching gold stilettos. In short, we wouldn't be surprised to see the same outfit at a nightclub (though perhaps it would have been more du jour circa 2013?). Guilfoyle has been known to take inappropriate attire to the next level, but this particular choice was bizarre for the occasion at hand, to say the very least.