Alina Habba's Bestie Siggy Flicker Dropped A Big Clue Before Her Stepson's Arrest Over Capitol Riots

Siggy Flicker's stepson, Tyler Campanella, has been arrested for participating in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots, which were in protest of Donald Trump losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden. Campanella stands accused of joining over 1,300 other rioters who descended on Washington D.C. and forced their way into the Capitol Building. He's charged with five misdemeanors, including "entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, entering and remaining in the gallery of Congress, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building," according to Fox 8.

Flicker — a former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member and current BFF to Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba – denied rumors in a 2021 video that she was among those who stormed the Capitol, yet she seemingly incriminated her stepchild in a social media post. According to NBC News, the FBI is using a since-deleted Facebook post linked to Flicker, which seemingly placed Campanella at the scene of the riots, as evidence. "I love patriots so much. Stay safe Tyler. We love you," Flicker allegedly wrote on the social media site, alongside photos showing the riots and inside the Capitol Building. It's unknown who took the photos or how Flicker came into possession of them.