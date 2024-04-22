Alina Habba's Bestie Siggy Flicker Dropped A Big Clue Before Her Stepson's Arrest Over Capitol Riots
Siggy Flicker's stepson, Tyler Campanella, has been arrested for participating in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots, which were in protest of Donald Trump losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden. Campanella stands accused of joining over 1,300 other rioters who descended on Washington D.C. and forced their way into the Capitol Building. He's charged with five misdemeanors, including "entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, entering and remaining in the gallery of Congress, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building," according to Fox 8.
Flicker — a former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member and current BFF to Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba – denied rumors in a 2021 video that she was among those who stormed the Capitol, yet she seemingly incriminated her stepchild in a social media post. According to NBC News, the FBI is using a since-deleted Facebook post linked to Flicker, which seemingly placed Campanella at the scene of the riots, as evidence. "I love patriots so much. Stay safe Tyler. We love you," Flicker allegedly wrote on the social media site, alongside photos showing the riots and inside the Capitol Building. It's unknown who took the photos or how Flicker came into possession of them.
Siggy Flicker says she was in a different state
Fake News 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VuJADwyo5z
— Siggy Flicker (@siggyflicker) January 13, 2021
Siggy Flicker, who recently joined Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba for a lavish birthday celebration in St. Barts, asserted that she was several states away during the Capitol riots. The short-lived "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star took to X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after rumors of her involvement with the attack spread online. "Hi, everybody. I'm getting fake news alerts again," wrote Flicker. "Supposedly, they're saying that I was at the Capitol on January 6 for the rally, um, not me. But the girl who, I don't know what picture is circulating around, she better be pretty, that's all I have to say." She continued, "I've been in Florida since December 3. Heading back to Jersey soon."
Unfortunately for Tyler Campanella, he may not be able to talk himself out of trouble nearly as easily. NBC News reported that authorities have video proof of Campanella walking through the Capitol Building and entering Nancy Pelosi's uninhabited suite at the time. They've also claimed that Campanella's phone history proves he was in the Capitol Building on the day of the insurrection. The phone was linked to Campanella's employer, Bayside Chrysler, so it was possibly used for business-related purposes instead of personal enjoyment. Campanella has already made his initial court appearance.
Has Siggy Flicker made a statement?
Siggy Flicker has yet to make a public statement regarding Tyler Campanella's arrest or impending charges. However, when Flicker spoke with TMZ in 2021 to further distance herself from the Capitol riot rumors, she shared an interesting take on those involved. Amid a conversation where she claimed a future ankle surgery would've made it impossible for her to join the large crowd, she also claimed that any of the involved attendees who caused damage at the scene should be jailed. Whether or not Flicker believes her stepson, Tyler, falls under that category remains to be seen.
Despite Tyler's current charges, Flicker has been posting on social media as usual. On April 20, 2024, Flicker celebrated her anniversary with her husband, Michael Campanella, on Instagram. Alongside a slideshow of herself and Michael sharing a kiss on their wedding day, Flicker wrote, "8 years ago I met a prince who changed my life forever." She also included a second photo of their blended family, which, in addition to Tyler, included their other children from their previous relationships. Flicker also shared snaps from a friendly outing with her girlfriends at the beach. As of write time, Flicker's most recent Instagram post includes several snapshots of herself and friends on vacation.