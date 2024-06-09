Alina Habba's Most Tasteless Outfits Since Becoming Trump's Attorney

Alina Habba shot into the media spotlight when she became one of Donald Trump's main lawyers after joining his legion of legal eagles in September 2021. Habba has been in court with Donald for two of her judicially beleaguered client's civil trials — both of which he lost — and she's made a name for herself as an unconventional and somewhat bizarre attorney. However, inside the halls of justice, she's all business, but once she throws down her briefcase and takes off her pinstripe power suit, a whole new Habba appears — and it's a Habba who's a lot more gaudy, flashy, and ready to party.

Since becoming a MAGA insider, Habba's transformation has been a staggering sight to see. She looks more like a Palm Beach socialite by the day, and Habba's remarkable makeover has even sparked rumors of her having cosmetic and or plastic surgery. Some conspiracists even theorize she's done so to look more like Melania Trump (who's closer to Habba than you'd think) and other family members. A post on X, formerly Twitter, from November 2023 claimed Habba had undergone a "plastic transformation to look like a mixture of Ivanka and Melania."

Still, unlike Melania, Habba's dress sense, outside of work, can be a little, well, tasteless. Meanwhile, the former FLOTUS, love her or loathe her, rarely puts a stylish foot wrong — aside from the whole "I really don't care, do u?" fiasco. We're taking a look at some of Habba's most tasteless outfits since becoming Donald's attorney.