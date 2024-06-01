Signs Alina Habba And Melania Trump Are Closer Than We All Think

Donald Trump's civil trial lawyer, Alina Habba, is conventionally attractive: young, slim, with immaculately styled brown hair and perfectly applied makeup. So, it's little surprise people drew comparisons between Habba and Melania Trump when she popped up on Donald's legal team in 2021. Rumors even surfaced that Donald planned to replace Melania with Habba, and many claimed the two women rarely interacted. However, ignore all the gossip mongering because Habba and Melania are closer than people think.

Habba spends a lot of time with Donald Trump in court as his civil trial attorney, which keeps her pretty busy these days. However, even off the clock, she spends a lot of time hanging at Mar-a-Largo and often being Donald's plus-one at events. Photos of the two attending a UFC fight in December 2023 had many commenting on Melania's absence — and Habba's presence in her place. "If I was being indicted every 15 minutes, I'd have my hot lawyer close by at all times," one comment on X, formerly Twitter, reads.

Habba's a fierce defender of 45 and goes for detractors like a rabid grizzly bear attacking a sack of raw steak, something NYAG Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron learned during Donald's civil fraud case. Habba's relationship with Donald's family appears to be tight, as she's frequently at their Palm Beach estate. But there are rarely photos of Habba and Melania together. Still, pictures of Melania are scarce these days, period — though it definitely has nothing to do with any bad blood between the two women.