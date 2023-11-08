Why Twitter Is Roasting Trump's Lawyer Alina Habba As A Melania Wannabe
Alina Habba, Donald Trump's lawyer, is making people do a double take as many have dubbed her a Melania Trump wannabe.
Former President Trump has found himself in court again, this time on claims of fraud. Back in 2022, New York Attorney General Letitia James presented a lawsuit to the public claiming Donald overvalued his New York estates and assets for nearly ten years, per The New Yorker. She shared, "Trump falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself and cheat the system. In fact, the very foundation of his purported net worth is rooted in incredible fraud and illegality." Although it has taken nearly a year for the case to be brought to court, it is finally in the limelight; but so is Donald's lawyer, Habba.
Habba has been a fierce protector of Donald since being hired as part of his legal team in 2021, per the New York Post. Once a former fashion executive, she has now taken the lead in defending the former president in his case against the New York attorney general. She's been ridiculed for being hired on Donald's team for her looks; but the attorney told the Post, "And just because I'm pretty doesn't mean I'm not a brilliant lawyer." However, now that she and the former president have both appeared in court for the fraud case, the attorney is facing a new wave of criticism as many have roasted Habba for being eerily similar to Donald's wife, Melania.
Online users fire shots at Alina Habba for looking like Melania Trump
Anyone close to Donald Trump has faced countless criticism online, and it looks like Alina Habba is the latest victim. After appearing in court for the former president's case against the New York attorney general, Habba has been causing quite an uproar on social media for looking just like Donald's wife, Melania Trump.
Users of X, formerly known as Twitter, have been roasting Habba online for looking like Melania's clone. One user tweeted, "Is it just me or does Alina Habba look exactly like a younger Melania...She even has the same terrible judgment and questionable ethics. Ok .. there are differences. She can string a sentence together, for one." Another user suggested that Habba may be trying to look like Melania for different motives. They wrote, "Can someone please tell why the so-called Attorney Alina Habba makes sure she looks like Melania Trump every day? Is she hoping that she'll replace Melania..."
Some users have even suggested that Habba has gotten work done to look more like Melania. One person responded to a current video of Habba doing press with an older photo of her looking significantly different from how she presents herself today. They wrote, "Alina Habba before her plastic transformation to look like a mixture of Ivanka and Melania." Although it's unclear whether the attorney has gotten work done, people online are convinced that she has and that Habba is trying her best to look like Donald's wife.
Alina Habba and Melania Trump have different approaches to Donald Trump's legal troubles
To many, Alina Habba and Melania Trump may look like twins, but they are different in how they are dealing with Donald Trump's legal troubles. The former president has faced an abundance of issues with the law since his time in office, and noticeably missing throughout it all has been Melania. And there's a reason as to why. According to People, Melania sees Donald's run-ins with the law as "another problem for her husband. Not for her." Melania has significantly distanced herself from her husband's troubles both in the limelight and in private. A source shared, "She hates all of the legal problems and says very little about them anytime anywhere. She leads her own life." Melania has kept herself under the radar; however, Habba can't really do the same.
The attorney is a huge part of Donald's legal team and has even taken the lead in his civil fraud trial, maybe even a little too much. Unlike Melania, Habba has been vocal about her stance on the former president's involvement in the case against the New York attorney general and has said that the claims of him overvaluing his estates and assets are "meritless," per The Wall Street Journal (via The New Yorker). As Donald and Habba have appeared in court, the attorney has continued to defend the former president; and some of her protectiveness toward Donald has been a bit extreme.
Alina Habba's behavior has been questionable
Alina Habba isn't shying away from Donald Trump's legal issues, although she doesn't really have a choice being one of his top attorneys. Still, Habba has made some questionable decisions since defending the former president in court for his civil fraud case. In November 2023, Trump appeared in court and his behavior could have been described as a political rally with him going off on tangents, per Newsweek. At one point, it got so bad that Engoron asked his lawyers to keep him in line. That's when Habba reportedly responded to the judge saying that he is "here to hear what he [Trump] has to say." Judge Engoron quickly put Habba in line, telling her to sit down and saying, "I'm not here to hear what he has to say. He's here to answer questions."
Well, this didn't go over well with Habba. When speaking to the press, she shared, "I was told to sit down today, I was yelled at, and I've had a judge who was unhinged slamming a table. Let me be very clear, I don't tolerate that in my life, I'm not going to tolerate it here."
Judge Engoron hasn't been the only one at the other end of Habba's criticism. The attorney also shared harsh words toward New York Attorney General Letitia James and said that she's "just not that bright," per The Hill. So no matter who it is, Habba is going to defend Trump to the very end.