Why Twitter Is Roasting Trump's Lawyer Alina Habba As A Melania Wannabe

Alina Habba, Donald Trump's lawyer, is making people do a double take as many have dubbed her a Melania Trump wannabe.

Former President Trump has found himself in court again, this time on claims of fraud. Back in 2022, New York Attorney General Letitia James presented a lawsuit to the public claiming Donald overvalued his New York estates and assets for nearly ten years, per The New Yorker. She shared, "Trump falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself and cheat the system. In fact, the very foundation of his purported net worth is rooted in incredible fraud and illegality." Although it has taken nearly a year for the case to be brought to court, it is finally in the limelight; but so is Donald's lawyer, Habba.

Habba has been a fierce protector of Donald since being hired as part of his legal team in 2021, per the New York Post. Once a former fashion executive, she has now taken the lead in defending the former president in his case against the New York attorney general. She's been ridiculed for being hired on Donald's team for her looks; but the attorney told the Post, "And just because I'm pretty doesn't mean I'm not a brilliant lawyer." However, now that she and the former president have both appeared in court for the fraud case, the attorney is facing a new wave of criticism as many have roasted Habba for being eerily similar to Donald's wife, Melania.