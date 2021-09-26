Who Is Donald Trump's Attorney, Alina Habba?

Former President Donald Trump is facing some major changes as he embarks on a new legal battle against niece Mary Trump and The New York Times. Trump's longtime lawyer, Marc E. Kasowitz, withdrew from one of Trump's cases in early September, according to The Washington Post.

Kasowitz did not offer a reason for his withdrawal from Trump's case, which involved Trump being sued by former "Apprentice" star Summer Zervos for defamation, per the Post. Zervos' case has been "on hold since 2020," according to CNN, because of the U.S. Constitution's prohibition of state courts holding a sitting president liable. Zervos is suing Trump for alleged sexual assault in 2007 and it's one of many lawsuits involving the former president.

With Kasowitz out of the picture, Trump has enlisted a relatively unknown lawyer, Alina Habba, as he sues the Times and his niece. Habba is a managing partner of Habba Madaio & Associates LLP, according to her firm's website, and her office is currently located in Bedford, N.J. With Habba shooting into unexpected fame, it's only natural that people want to know more about her. Here's everything we know about the lawyer.