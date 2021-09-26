Who Is Donald Trump's Attorney, Alina Habba?
Former President Donald Trump is facing some major changes as he embarks on a new legal battle against niece Mary Trump and The New York Times. Trump's longtime lawyer, Marc E. Kasowitz, withdrew from one of Trump's cases in early September, according to The Washington Post.
Kasowitz did not offer a reason for his withdrawal from Trump's case, which involved Trump being sued by former "Apprentice" star Summer Zervos for defamation, per the Post. Zervos' case has been "on hold since 2020," according to CNN, because of the U.S. Constitution's prohibition of state courts holding a sitting president liable. Zervos is suing Trump for alleged sexual assault in 2007 and it's one of many lawsuits involving the former president.
With Kasowitz out of the picture, Trump has enlisted a relatively unknown lawyer, Alina Habba, as he sues the Times and his niece. Habba is a managing partner of Habba Madaio & Associates LLP, according to her firm's website, and her office is currently located in Bedford, N.J. With Habba shooting into unexpected fame, it's only natural that people want to know more about her. Here's everything we know about the lawyer.
Alina Habba practices law in the same town as Trump's golf course
Alina Habba attended Lehigh University from 2002-2005, earning a bachelor's degree in political science, according to her LinkedIn page. She then earned her juris doctor degree from Widener University School of Law, graduating in 2011. Since then, Habba has participated in the Harvard Business School Executive Education program.
Habba's firm, Habba Madaio & Associates LLP, is a small practice of four lawyers, according to The Washington Post. The firm is situated near Donald Trump's National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
Habba is a unique choice for Trump because, as The Daily Beast noted, she doesn't carry the same high-profile clout that many of his previous lawyers did. However, with the departure of many of Trump's previous lawyers, perhaps Habba's less ostentatious résumé is appealing to the former president. Case in point: One of Habba's previous cases included her serving as general counsel for a parking garage, the Post pointed out. So what did she say about working with Trump?
Alina Habba said she 'just stepped in' on Trump's newest lawsuit
Alina Habba is working with Donald Trump as he sues his niece Mary Trump and The New York Times over a 2018 publication about Trump's tax records, according to The Washington Post. On September 21, Habba filed a $100 million lawsuit in Dutchess County, N.Y., which alleges that Mary Trump, the Times, and "at least three of its reporters 'engaged in an insidious plot to obtain confidential and highly-sensitive records'" pertaining to Trump's taxes and other financial matters.
As The Daily Beast reported, Trump claims that Mary disclosed her uncle's tax filings. The information was then allegedly used by three of The New York Times' reporters — David Barstow, Susanne Craig, and Russ Buettner — to write their Pulitzer Prize-winning report about Trump's long-term tax evasion.
Habba told the Post that she had never worked for Trump before and she did not say how she became involved in Trump's new lawsuit. "I just stepped in," Habba said. "We're hoping to have some traction and clear the president's name."