Mary Trump Reveals How Donald Trump Jr. Is The 'Weakest' Out Of The Trump Children

Many celebrities have experienced some form of family drama in the public eye. (Even Beyoncé and Jay-Z wrote two albums and a collaborative single about their own family feuds.) But when it comes to the Trump family, it feels like more and more secrets are spilling out about their family dynamics as the days pass by.

Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, is promoting her latest book, "The Reckoning: Our Nation's Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal," which discusses the communal trauma that citizens of the United States faced during the duration of the Trump presidency. Her latest stop for her press book tour is on gun control expert Cliff Schecter and LGBT advocate John Aravosis's podcast "UnPresidented: Creating Change That Empowers the Resistance."

During the interview, Trump wasn't afraid to speak her mind about what she believes in, even if it dissents from the majority of her family's feelings. Some of the topics she discussed include her recent clap-back at Meghan McCain, why she believes Democrats need to become more outspoken, and her real feelings about her infamous family, including why she thinks Donald Trump Jr. is "a deeply unintelligent person." Read on to learn more.