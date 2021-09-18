Mary Trump Reveals How Donald Trump Has Actually Helped Her

The least popular member inside the Trump family is Mary Trump. The American clinical psychologist is the niece of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Mary is the author of the 2020 bestseller "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man." Mary's bestselling book spilled the tea on Donald Trump in a way only a family member could do. Mary's career as a clinical psychologist gave context to Donald's behavior before and during his presidency.

In a September interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Mary reflected on her father, Fred Trump Jr., and the impact of his death at only 42. Fred, Donald's older brother, died of a heart attack that stemmed from his alcoholism in 1981, per the outlet. Mary told the Australian outlet about the death of her dad, "He was 42, I was 16...since the age of 16, I have been an unwavering atheist."

Mary has plenty of reasons to distrust Donald...and the rest of her father's siblings. The Washington Post reported in September 2020 that Mary sued then-President Trump, Robert Trump, and her aunt Maryanne Trump Barry. Mary's lawsuit alleges fraud, conspiracy, and violations of fiduciary duties; she claimed that her aunt and uncles defrauded her out of tens of millions of dollars after her dad died.

