Donald Trump's Huge Lawsuit Against Mary Trump Fully Explained
On September 21, former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against The New York Times, three reporters, and his niece, Mary Trump. It's not the first time Trump has taken Mary to court. In 2020, Trump's brother, Robert Trump, sought a temporary restraining order against Mary to block the publication of her book "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man." The request was denied, and the Trump family lawsuit seemingly helped promote Mary's book, as it sold over one million copies during its first week, per CNBC.
Trump is no stranger to lawsuits. According to The Washington Post, the former president faced 29 lawsuits after leaving office. Before Trump took office in 2016, USA TODAY reported Trump had been involved in 3,500 lawsuits over 30 years, from personal defamation lawsuits to million dollar real estate battles. According to the outlet, Trump's "sheer volume of lawsuits" was "unprecedented for a presidential nominee."
And of course, some of his legal battles have been with familiar people. Keep reading to learn about Trump's new lawsuit against his niece and The New York Times.
Mary Trump says her uncle Donald Trump is desperate
According to The New York Times, Trump filed a lawsuit against the newspaper, three reporters, and his niece, Mary Trump, on September 21 in Dutchess County, New York, in the State Supreme Court. The lawsuit accuses the newspaper, its reporters, and Mary of being motivated "by a personal vendetta and their desire to gain fame, notoriety, acclaim, and a financial windfall and were further intended to advance their political agenda."
The lawsuit alleges an "insidious plot" to get Donald's private information for a New York Times story about his taxes. According to the Daily Beast, Trump's latest lawsuit seeks damages of at least $100 million. Mary assisted The New York Times and three of its reporters, David Barstow, Susanne Craig, and Russ Buettner, in a story about then-President Trump's taxes. The New York Times story created global headlines by revealing that Trump paid $750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017. The New York Times reporters won a 2019 Pulitzer Prize for their work on the revelation.
Mary says that her uncle's latest lawsuit is a desperate move. "It's desperation. The walls are closing in and he is throwing anything against the wall that will stick. As is always the case with Donald, he'll try and change the subject," Mary told the Daily Beast on September 21. "I think he is a f**king loser, and he is going to throw anything against the wall he can." Only time will tell if the courts are on her side.