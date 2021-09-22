Donald Trump's Huge Lawsuit Against Mary Trump Fully Explained

According to The New York Times, Trump filed a lawsuit against the newspaper, three reporters, and his niece, Mary Trump, on September 21 in Dutchess County, New York, in the State Supreme Court. The lawsuit accuses the newspaper, its reporters, and Mary of being motivated "by a personal vendetta and their desire to gain fame, notoriety, acclaim, and a financial windfall and were further intended to advance their political agenda."

The lawsuit alleges an "insidious plot" to get Donald's private information for a New York Times story about his taxes. According to the Daily Beast, Trump's latest lawsuit seeks damages of at least $100 million. Mary assisted The New York Times and three of its reporters, David Barstow, Susanne Craig, and Russ Buettner, in a story about then-President Trump's taxes. The New York Times story created global headlines by revealing that Trump paid $750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017. The New York Times reporters won a 2019 Pulitzer Prize for their work on the revelation.

Mary says that her uncle's latest lawsuit is a desperate move. "It's desperation. The walls are closing in and he is throwing anything against the wall that will stick. As is always the case with Donald, he'll try and change the subject," Mary told the Daily Beast on September 21. "I think he is a f**king loser, and he is going to throw anything against the wall he can." Only time will tell if the courts are on her side.