Expert Says Donald Jr.'s Body Language Was Unfazed Entering Trump Trial
Back in September 2023, New York Judge Arthur Engoron found Donald Trump and his sons, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, liable for fraud. The decision stemmed from the New York Attorney General, Letitia James, and her civil lawsuit accusing the controversial figures of inflating the former president's earnings, per CNN. "In defendants' world: rent-regulated apartments are worth the same as unregulated apartments; restricted land is worth the same as unrestricted land; restrictions can evaporate into thin air; a disclaimer by one party casting responsibility on another part exonerates the other party's lies," the judge wrote. In addition to the aforementioned ruling, a trial was set to determine if he would be paying $250 million in damages to the state of New York.
On October 2, all eyes were on Trump, who attended the first day of his fraud trial. Of course, like other people who have attempted to hold him accountable, the former political figure criticized Judge Engoron and the legal proceedings, describing them as corrupt. On November 1, Donald Jr was called to testify. While on the stand, the eldest Trump son refuted claims that he was involved with inflating his father's business numbers. "I wasn't involved in the compilation of the statement of financial condition," he said, per Politico. While it's no surprise he denied the claims, Donald Jr's laidback demeanor during his testimony caused quite a stir with spectators. Fortunately, a body language expert has cracked the code on the businessman and his nonchalant attitude.
Body language expert says Donald Trump Jr seems to be unaffected by the trial
Following Donald Trump Jr's testimony, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E. S.O.M.E.", Jess Ponce III shared his thoughts on the businessman's laidback attitude while speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift's sister site, The List. "Don Jr. looks very self-assured as he entered the courthouse. His shoulders were back, he was looking straight forward and had a smile, maybe even a smirk, on his face," he explained. Ponce III went on to say that the gravity of the trial doesn't seem to affect Donald Jr. "Others in his situation may have looked down or self-conscious. He did not," he said. "In fact, when asked how he was feeling, he said, "great" and gave a thumbs up... he came across as a bit cocky." Toward the end of his statement, Ponce III said that Donald Jr appeared to treat his testimony as another day in the media circus. "Is this something he takes seriously? Maybe, but not very," the body language expert added.
Donald Jr is the first of the three eldest Trump children to appear in court. According to AP News, Eric is set to take the stand on November 2 with Ivanka scheduled to testify on November 8. She was originally set to appear in court on November 3, but it was rescheduled due to her testimony requiring a full court day. "I think we're all OK with Ivanka on Wednesday the 8th," Judge Arthur Engoron informed the court on October 30.