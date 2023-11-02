Expert Says Donald Jr.'s Body Language Was Unfazed Entering Trump Trial

Back in September 2023, New York Judge Arthur Engoron found Donald Trump and his sons, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, liable for fraud. The decision stemmed from the New York Attorney General, Letitia James, and her civil lawsuit accusing the controversial figures of inflating the former president's earnings, per CNN. "In defendants' world: rent-regulated apartments are worth the same as unregulated apartments; restricted land is worth the same as unrestricted land; restrictions can evaporate into thin air; a disclaimer by one party casting responsibility on another part exonerates the other party's lies," the judge wrote. In addition to the aforementioned ruling, a trial was set to determine if he would be paying $250 million in damages to the state of New York.

On October 2, all eyes were on Trump, who attended the first day of his fraud trial. Of course, like other people who have attempted to hold him accountable, the former political figure criticized Judge Engoron and the legal proceedings, describing them as corrupt. On November 1, Donald Jr was called to testify. While on the stand, the eldest Trump son refuted claims that he was involved with inflating his father's business numbers. "I wasn't involved in the compilation of the statement of financial condition," he said, per Politico. While it's no surprise he denied the claims, Donald Jr's laidback demeanor during his testimony caused quite a stir with spectators. Fortunately, a body language expert has cracked the code on the businessman and his nonchalant attitude.